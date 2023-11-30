Will Zalatoris feeling optimistic with ‘broomstick’ putter change for his much-awaited Golf comeback: “I can see the lines so much better”

The Hero World Challenge is all set to begin on November 30, with Will Zalatoris finally returning to the sport at the event.

Zalatoris was out of the pro golf scene for about seven months as he underwent microdiscectomy surgery for a back injury, followed by months of intense rehab. However, Zalatoris has now been named in the 20 man field for the Hero World Challenge.

Zalatoris will be including a new putter in his bag, the L.A.B. Mezz.1 MAX. He will join a small group of 'broomstick' putter users, with the golfer having ordered a number of them from the L.A.B. brand. Speaking via Golf.com, Will Zalatoris said:

“I can see the lines so much better,” he said. “It’s just so much more comfortable, too. I was a streaky putter, I was always a zero strokes-gained guy but I’d miss a few short ones here and there. So far so good.”

The L.A.B. putter is famously known to be a long putter with a long shaft, that makes it look like a broomstick. Lucas Glover used the same putter to win the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship back to back earlier this year.

Will Zalatoris uses new putter to improve game at comeback tournament

Will Zalatoris' putting game has seen its fair share of struggles over the last few years. As he was undergoing rehabilitation, he decided to order a few more putters to possibly improve his game. Zalatoris said he had been curious about the broom stick style putters for quite a long time, and now was the perfect opportunity to use them. He said:

“I always liked it, I just never really knew how to use it. But Immediately I loved it. “Sam at L.A.B. really helped with understanding how to use it. Like, Bernhard [Langer] putts WAY different than Adam Scott. And so, like, the model is obviously Adam because it’s no hands, it’s all chest, core, back.”

Needless to say, the pressure is on for Zalatoris as he makes his comeback to pro golf, and only time will telll whether his new putter will become a permanent addition to his bag.