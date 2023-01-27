Will Zalatoris missed Thursday cut at Farmers Insurance Open

Will Zalatoris missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday. The American golfer, who withdrew from the BMW Championship in 2022, is still struggling with the aftereffects of his injuries.

Making his third tournament of the new year, Zalatoris got off to a solid start at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot a 4-under 68 on the North Course at Torrey Pines on the first day of the tournament.

Will Zalatoris made a birdie on the first hole on the first day and then a bogey on the second hole. After the first round, with 10 pars, he ended the game with six birdies and two bogeys.

Zalatoris started the second round with a birdie and then three consecutive bogeys on the fourth, fifth, and sixth holes. He made two more bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes and a bogey on the 14th. He made a birdie on the 15th hole and a bogey on the 17th.

The day ended with Will Zalatoris scoring five on the leaderboard, resulting in him missing the cut for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

After the first round, Sam Ryder maintained his lead, topping the leaderboard with a scoring deficit of 12. Ryder made five birdies and a bogey in the second round of the tournament. Brendan Steele's overnight lead moved to second place after the second round on Thursday.

Will Zalatoris 2023 tournaments recap

Zalatoris started the new year playing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, held from January 5 to 8. He finished in a two-way tie alongside Luke List, who won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022. Zalatoris finished with a score deficit of eight.

Notably, Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a score deficit of 27. Collin Morikawa secured second place.

Zalatoris then competed at The American Express, which took place from January 19 to 22. He finished in a tie for 36th place at the PGA West Golf Course. The American Express was clinched by Jon Rahm in 2023.

Having turned professional in 2018, Will Zalatoris has won two professional tournaments. He finished second at the PGA Championship and the US Open in 2022.

Zalatoris also competed at The Open Championship last year and finished at T28. He reached No. 7 in the world rankings and finished second at the 2021 Masters.

Will Zalatoris was the runner-up at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, where Luke List defeated him to clinch the trophy. The defending champion is competing in the tournament and has secured a T24 position after the second round. The tournament will wrap up with the finale on Saturday, January 28, at the historic Torrey Pines Course.

Jon Rahm is headed to register his third victory at the tournament. He was in 116 positions on Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Tournament. However, the Spaniard moved inside the cut line after the second round and secured the 14th position.

Alongside Will Zalatoris, several other top-rated golfers missed the cut at the tournament, including Adam Svensson and J.J. Spaun.

