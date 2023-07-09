Will Zalatoris ready to “start chipping” this week after an ‘incredible’ center court experience at the Wimbledon

Will Zalatoris attended the 2023 Wimbledon with his wife Caitlyn Sellers this week. The golfer appears to be back on the mend slowly after getting surgery on his back earlier this year. Will Zalatoris had to withdraw from the BMW Championship in April this year due to an injury.

Zalatoris was already dealing with two herniated disks at the end of the 2022 season. With injuries plaguing the golfer, he had to withdraw from the 2023 Masters due to season-ending surgery. With the surgery being a success, Will Zalatoris said that he was looking to get back in September.

He recently attended the ongoing Wimbledon Championships and shared a post on his Instagram account.

"Wimbledon was incredible. Bucket list day with my Love. In golf news…I get to start chipping this week!"

Zalatoris has given one more update, saying that he will be starting chipping once again this week as a part of his rehabilitation. With this news, Zalatoris seems to be on track to achieve his goal.

Will Zalatoris looking to make comeback after season ending surgery

Will Zalatoris underwent a microdiscectomy to relieve pressure in his back due to herniated discs pressing on an adjacent nerve. His move to cut his season short was a painful but necessary one. He wrote in a statement:

“After careful consideration and seeking multiple medical opinions, I underwent a successful microdiscectomy on Saturday. As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of this season, I am happy that I’m already seeing the benefits of the procedure. Playing and living in pain is not fun. I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall.”

The 26-year-old golfer still maintains the World No. 13 spot on the OWGR Points table.

Zalatoris turned pro in 2018 and stormed onto the golf scene as a fan favorite. His maiden win on the PGA Tour came at the 2023 St. Jude FedEx Championship. Playing in 10 major tournaments so far, Zalatoris has six top-10 finishes. In 2022, he came second at the PGA Championship after losing a playoff against Justin Thomas.

Now, out of surgery and recovering well, Zalatoris can hope to start looking forward to playing full-time in the 2024 season.

Poll : 0 votes