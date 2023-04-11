Will Zalatoris out for the season after WD from Masters 2023

PGA Tour's Will Zalatoris had to withdraw from The Masters 2023 even before the start of the tournament. The reason for his early exit was his persistent back injury.

The current No. 8 in the OWGR announced that he will be out for the PGA Tour season following his early Masters exit. PGA Tour's official Twitter shared the news with the fans:

"After undergoing surgery following his WD from the Masters, Will Zalatoris has announced he will be out for the season in order to recover."

Fans react to Will Zalatoris being out for the full season after withdrawing from Masters 2023

The 26-year-old golfer took to his Instagram to inform his fans about undergoing a successful microdiscectomy on Saturday. He announced that he will be taking time off to recover from the injury.

"After careful consideration and seeking multiple medical opinions, I underwent a successful microdiscectomy on Saturday. As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of this season, I am happy that I am already seeing the benefits of the procedure. Playing and living in pain is not fun. I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall."

Later on, Will Zalatoris thanked the doctors and their teams for treating him. He also thanked the fans who supported him in these difficult times.

"Thank you to Dr. Michael Duffy, Dr. Tom Kelton, and their respective teams for getting me fixed. And, of course, thank you to everyone for the support and the messages. I look forward to getting back to 100%."

Fans rallied to Will Zalatoris' Instagram post's comments section and wished for his speedy recovery and sent their good wishes.

Another set of comments that had well wished for Zalatoris,

Masters 2023: Leaderboard and top performers

Here is the final leaderboard for The Masters 2023:

1 Jon Rahm

T2 Phil Mickelson

T2 Brooks Koepka

T4 Russell Henley

T4 Jordan Speith

T4 Patrick Reed

T7 Cameron Young

T7 Viktor Hovland

9 Sahith Theegala

T10 Collin Morikawa

T10 Xander Schauffele

T10 Matt Fitzpatrick

T10 Scottie Scheffler

T14 Patrick Cantlay

T14 Gary Woodland

T16 Hideki Matsuyama

T16 Sam Bennett

T16 Shane Lowry

T16 Sungjae Im

T16 Joaquin Niemann

T16 Tom Kim

T16 Justin Rose

T23 Chris Kirk

T23 Keegan Bradley

T23 Lee Kyoung Hoon

T26 Scott Stallings

T26 Ryan Fox

T26 Tom Finau

T29 Mackenzie Hughes

T29 Harold Varner III

T29 Kim Si Woo

T29 Sam Burns

33 Tommy Fleetwood

T34 JT Poston

T34 Talor Gooch

T34 Cameron Smith

T34 Zach Johnson

T34 Tyrell Hatton

T39 Abraham Ancer

T39 Adam Scott

T39 Taylor Moore

T39 Jason Day

T43 Harris English

T43 Max Homa

T43 Mito Pereira

T46 Seamus Power

T46 Sepp Straka

T48 Thomas Pieters

T48 Dustin Johnson

T50 Fred Couples

T50 Charl Schwartzel

52 Bill Horschel

53 Keith Mitchell

Jon Rahm registered his first Masters and second major tournament victory. He defeated Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka by a margin of four shots.

