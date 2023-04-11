Will Zalatoris out for the season after WD from Masters 2023

PGA Tour's Will Zalatoris had to withdraw from The Masters 2023 even before the start of the tournament. The reason for his early exit was his persistent back injury.
The current No. 8 in the OWGR announced that he will be out for the PGA Tour season following his early Masters exit. PGA Tour's official Twitter shared the news with the fans:
"After undergoing surgery following his WD from the Masters, Will Zalatoris has announced he will be out for the season in order to recover."
Fans react to Will Zalatoris being out for the full season after withdrawing from Masters 2023
The 26-year-old golfer took to his Instagram to inform his fans about undergoing a successful microdiscectomy on Saturday. He announced that he will be taking time off to recover from the injury.
"After careful consideration and seeking multiple medical opinions, I underwent a successful microdiscectomy on Saturday. As much as I hate not being able to play the rest of this season, I am happy that I am already seeing the benefits of the procedure. Playing and living in pain is not fun. I look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone in the fall."
Later on, Will Zalatoris thanked the doctors and their teams for treating him. He also thanked the fans who supported him in these difficult times.
"Thank you to Dr. Michael Duffy, Dr. Tom Kelton, and their respective teams for getting me fixed. And, of course, thank you to everyone for the support and the messages. I look forward to getting back to 100%."
Fans rallied to Will Zalatoris' Instagram post's comments section and wished for his speedy recovery and sent their good wishes.
"King"
"Prayers for a speedy recovery!"
"Right decision and praying for a full recovery !"
"Good for you dude. Take care of yourself."
"Wishing you a very speedy recovery my friend!"
"Prayers for a quick and easy recovery"
Another set of comments that had well wished for Zalatoris,
"Best Wishes Will."
"Can't wait to see you back doing your thing"
"Sending you some good vibes dude!"
"Get well Will! Looking forward to the comeback"
Masters 2023: Leaderboard and top performers
Here is the final leaderboard for The Masters 2023:
- 1 Jon Rahm
- T2 Phil Mickelson
- T2 Brooks Koepka
- T4 Russell Henley
- T4 Jordan Speith
- T4 Patrick Reed
- T7 Cameron Young
- T7 Viktor Hovland
- 9 Sahith Theegala
- T10 Collin Morikawa
- T10 Xander Schauffele
- T10 Matt Fitzpatrick
- T10 Scottie Scheffler
- T14 Patrick Cantlay
- T14 Gary Woodland
- T16 Hideki Matsuyama
- T16 Sam Bennett
- T16 Shane Lowry
- T16 Sungjae Im
- T16 Joaquin Niemann
- T16 Tom Kim
- T16 Justin Rose
- T23 Chris Kirk
- T23 Keegan Bradley
- T23 Lee Kyoung Hoon
- T26 Scott Stallings
- T26 Ryan Fox
- T26 Tom Finau
- T29 Mackenzie Hughes
- T29 Harold Varner III
- T29 Kim Si Woo
- T29 Sam Burns
- 33 Tommy Fleetwood
- T34 JT Poston
- T34 Talor Gooch
- T34 Cameron Smith
- T34 Zach Johnson
- T34 Tyrell Hatton
- T39 Abraham Ancer
- T39 Adam Scott
- T39 Taylor Moore
- T39 Jason Day
- T43 Harris English
- T43 Max Homa
- T43 Mito Pereira
- T46 Seamus Power
- T46 Sepp Straka
- T48 Thomas Pieters
- T48 Dustin Johnson
- T50 Fred Couples
- T50 Charl Schwartzel
- 52 Bill Horschel
- 53 Keith Mitchell
Jon Rahm registered his first Masters and second major tournament victory. He defeated Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka by a margin of four shots.