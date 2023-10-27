Will Zalatoris sets course record with a 63 at Brook Hollow GC ahead of his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge 

Will Zalatoris has been out of the professional golf circuit for a majority of the 2023 season due to a back injury. Despite qualifying for the 2023 Masters, he withdrew from the tournament and the rest of the season. He last played at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 in March.

Zalatoris underwent a back surgery after he was diagnosed with two slip discs, and a microdiscectomy in April. Now, he is back in action after an almost eight-month recovery. Back on the golf course, he recently fired a 63 to set the course record at the Brook Hollow GC in Dallas, Texas according to NUCLR Golf, a golf account on X (formerly Twitter).

Will Zalatoris has been announced as one of the 20 golfers that will be a part of the 2023 Hero World Challenge. The 27-year-old will make his comeback to pro golf at the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

He was originally ranked eighth in the world before he went on a break. However, he is now ranked 29th in the OWGR rankings.

Will Zalatoris named amongst the 20 players to be a part of the 2023 Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge is hosted by Tiger Woods and is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour. The tournament till now has announced 19 out of the 20 players that will be a part of the Hero World Challenge. The lineup includes some of the best golfers in the world.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will headline the event alongside defending champion Viktor Hovland, US Open winner Wyndham Clark and Open Championship winner Brian Harman. Eleven of the Ryder Cup team members will also be a part of the event, apart from Brooks Koepka.

Following is the list of players that will be a part of the Hero World Challenge:

Scottie Scheffler Viktor Hovland Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Max Homa Matt Fitzpatrick Brian Harman Wyndham Clark Jordan Spieth Cameron Young Keegan Bradley Collin Morikawa Tony Finau Sam Burns Jason Day Sepp Straka Will Zalatoris Justin Thomas Rickie Fowler

There is one spot that is yet to be filled and it could be left open for Tiger Woods, who himself has been out of the pro golf circuit since an injury at the Masters in 2023.