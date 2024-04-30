Will Zalatoris WD from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, replaced by $29,322,762 PGA Tour golfer

Will Zalatoris was included in the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field as one of the top-ranked players, thanks to his 30th place in the world ranking. For the same reason, Zalatoris was considered among the favorites for the title.

However, this Tuesday, April 30, Will Zalatoris withdrew from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. His place was taken by Nick Watney, who was on the list of alternates. The PGA Tour announced the news via its X account (formerly Twitter), PGA Tour Communications, with the following post:

"Will Zalatoris WD from THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and is replaced by Nick Watney."

Expand Tweet

Nick Watney is a player with 21 seasons in professional golf. His career includes five victories on the PGA Tour, in addition to four others on other circuits. His career earnings total $29,322,762.

Will Zalatoris is not the only change to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson field. Earlier, Zecheng Dou and Austin Smotherman were granted sponsor exemptions, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout withdrew and was replaced by Richy Werenski.

Others leaving the field were Patrick Rodgers and Charley Hoffman, while Ryan Palmer and James Hahn came in. The reasons for all of these retirements were not specified.

How does the CJ Cup Byron Nelson field look like after the updates?

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field now includes three members of the Top 30 in the world rankings. This trio is led by Jordan Spieth (20th) and is completed by defending champion Jason Day (22nd) and young star Tom Kim (23rd).

Six other members of the Top 50 will also be present in the field. Among them is another promising youngster, Min Woo Lee (32nd), who is looking not only for his first victory on the PGA Tour but also to consolidate himself as an option to represent his country in the Olympic Games.

Also in this group are 2024 PGA Tour winners Stephan Jaeger (43rd) and Adam Schenk (47th), who arrive with five cuts and three Top 20s in his last five starts.

The event also serves as a showcase for several young stars. In addition to Tom Kim and Min Woo Lee, there are Nick Dunlap (72nd), Sami Valimaki (86th) and Peter Kuest (169th).

Not to be overlooked is that several current season winners will take a spot at TPC Craig Ranch starting this Thursday, May 2. In addition to Jaeger (Houston Open) and Dunlap (The American Express), there will be Jake Knapp (Mexico Open at Vidanta) and Brice Garnett (Puerto Rico Open).

Also in the field will be several former champions of the event, in addition to defending champion Jason Day (2010, 2023). In that case, there are Adam Scott (2008), K. H. Lee (2021, 2022) and Sung Kang (2019).