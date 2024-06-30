Will Zalatoris WDs from 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after his 'good hip' turns bad

Will Zalatoris’ health problems have again taken a toll on his playing career. The golfer was playing his third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic where a hip problem troubled him through 8 holes. At that point, Will Zalatoris had a score of 4-under.

Later, he told a CBS analyst that he suddenly felt a pop in his hip and the problem occurred on the “good side”.

In 2022, Zalatoris suffered from back issues, due to which he withdrew from the FedEx Cup playoffs. Following that, he returned to competitive golf last season in January but his health woes kept resurfacing sporadically. A herniated disc in his spinal cord suppressed a vital nerve. Finally, he withdrew from the Masters last year to undergo surgery.

After the successful surgery, he said at the 2024 Masters that he was feeling better about his health. He said he felt fitter and more active.

“I think the best way to put it is I kept thinking I was at 100% as I’ve come back, and each month I’ve picked up a little more speed, had a little more endurance,” said Will Zalatoris at the 2024 Masters.

“I think that’s part of the patience game. I got to the point where I feel like I can push harder in the gym and practice, but you just have to be patient. I am still only 27. I have a long career ahead of me and need to look at the long term,” Zalatoris added.

But little did he know then about the upcoming predicament that'd force him to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Will Zalatoris' performance at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Will Zalatoris had an excellent start at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic with eight birdies on holes 2, 5, 7, 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18. He finished with a 66 at the end of the opening round. In round two, he dropped three birdies, but a double bogey on the 14th resulted in 71 on Friday.

On Saturday, Zalatoris played only eight holes and dropped two birdies on holes 3 and 8. He had a double bogey on the seventh. After the eighth hole, he withdrew due to hip issues and had to retreat to the clubhouse.

Alongside Zalatoris, many other names will miss Sunday's round. The golfers who missed the cut were Tom Kim, Robert MacIntyre, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, and more.

Currently, Akshay Bhatia is tied at the top of the leaderboard with 17-under. Cameron Young is sitting at T3. The golfers will battle for a purse of $9.2 million and the game concludes on June 30. The question of who will bag the winner's title and take the hefty prize share home on Sunday remains in the balance.