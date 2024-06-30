Will Zalatoris' withdrawal from 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic a 'precaution', assures manager

Will Zalatoris' campaign at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic came to an end on Saturday after he withdrew from the competition. An injury to the hip was cited as the reason behind Zalatoris' withdrawal. Naturally, this led to many questioning if the 27-year-old's injury was serious since he had suffered a similar injury before.

As per Zalatoris' manager Allen Hobbs, the injury may not be too serious. In a statement released after the golfer's withdrawal, Hobbs said that Will Zalatoris' withdrawal from the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic was precautionary. Hobbs mentioned it's important that Zalatoris listens to his body and gets rest.

Will Zalatoris' manager said (via Golf Monthly):

“Will experienced some discomfort after a swing today and, out of utmost precaution, made the tough decision to withdraw. It’s important that he listens to his body and gets some rest. He hates to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic and looks forward to getting back out on the course soon.”

You can check out highlights of Will Zalatoris' play at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in the video below:

Before withdrawing from the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Will Zalatoris was having a decent outing at the Detroit Golf Club. After two rounds, Zalatoris was tied for 26th place with a score of 7-under.

A look at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard

Here is a look at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard after the conclusion of Round 3:

T1 Akshay Bhatia: -17

T1 Aaron Rai: -17

T3 Cam Davis: -16

T3 Cameron Young: -16

T5 Sam Stevens: -15

T5 Erik van Rooyen: -15

T7 Luke Clanton (a): -14

T7 Min Woo Lee: -14

T7 Joel Dahmen: -14

T10 Davis Thompson: -13

T10 Nick Dunlap: -13

T10 Patrick Rodgers: -13

T10 Troy Merritt: -13

T14 Ben Silverman: -12

T14 David Skinns: -12

T14 Hayden Buckley: -12

T14 Hayden Springer: -12

T14 Eric Cole: -12

T19 Rickie Fowler: -11

T19 Dylan Wu: -11

T19 Taylor Moore: -11

T19 J.J. Spaun: -11

T19 Neal Shipley: -11

T19 Jhonattan Vegas: -11

T19 Jake Knapp: -11

T26 Justin Lower: -10

T26 Rico Hoey: -10

T26 Chris Kirk: -10

T26 Michael Kim: -10

T26 Beau Hossler: -10

T31 Patton Kizzire: -9

T31 Ben Kohles: -9

T31 Andrew Novak: -9

T31 Max Greyserman: -9

T31 Harry Hall: -9

T31 Roger Sloan: -9

T31 Ryo Hisatsune: -9

T38 Jacob Bridgeman: -8

T38 Bud Cauley: -8

T38 Nick Hardy: -8

T38 Ryan McCormick: -8

T38 Carl Yuan: -8

T38 Patrick Fishburn: -8

T38 Chris Gotterup: -8

T38 Joe Highsmith: -8

T38 Wesley Bryan: -8

T38 Kevin Yu: -8

T38 Ben James (a): -8

T49 Vince Whaley: -7

T49 Matt Kuchar: -7

T49 Ben Griffin: -7

T49 Nate Lashley: -7

T49 Robby Shelton: -7

T49 Nicolai Højgaard: -7

T49 Nico Echavarria: -7

T49 Mark Hubbard: -7

T49 Pierceson Coody: -7

T49 Ryan Moore: -7

T49 Brandon Wu: -7

T60 Matti Schmid: -6

T60 Aaron Baddeley: -6

T60 Kevin Streelman: -6

T60 Maverick McNealy: -6

T60 Blaine Hale, Jr.: -6

T60 Peter Malnati: -6

T60 Zach Johnson: -6

T60 Callum Tarren: -6

T60 Nicholas Lindheim: -6

T60 Taylor Montgomery: -6

70 Davis Riley: -5

T71 Luke List: -3

T71 Chandler Phillips: -3

T73 Ryan Fox: -2

T73 Taylor Pendrith: -2