"Win one or two more” - Phil Mickelson says he can still win the majors

Phil Mickelson made his move to LIV Golf around this time last year. The ace golfer called out the PGA Tour for its “obnoxious greed” and soon defected to the Saudi Arabia-backed series. The 2021 PGA Championship winner’s move was followed by a series of controversies.

Following his move to LIV Golf, the 52-year-old became its face. Acting as a spokesperson for the rebel series and its players, Mickelson launched multiple attacks on the PGA Tour and its backers. Almost a year after his move, the golfer continues his strong stance against the American circuit. However, Mickelson has now come out to state that he will continue to play and “win one or two more” majors this year.

Mickelson was speaking in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated when he spoke about his majors plans The controversial golfer stated that he was still in competition for the majors.

He said:

“I’m just putting last year out of my mind and disengaging. A lot of stuff happened, and I’m refocused on today and starting the year. I’m in every major for the next three years and I think I have a chance to win one or two more and create these accomplishments that haven’t been done at this stage.”

Phil Mickelson’s comment comes only days ahead of his PIF Saudi International appearance in the Kingdom.

Phil Mickelson says he is still close with 'friends' on PGA Tour

Several PGA Tour golfers have taken jibes at Phil Mickelson ever since his departure from the American circuit. U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm was one of them. Earlier this year, the Spaniard took a dig at LIV golfers and said that the Masters Champions Dinner might have some tension as players from the two series come together. However, Mickelson doesn’t agree with this.

The 52-year-old dismissed the idea of having any uneasiness at the event. The ace golfer said that he continues to have good relations with several players and that all was well for him.

Phil Mickelson said:

“I’ve had a number of guys thank me profusely. I’ve got the same close relationships with the players I’ve been playing with around here as I’ve had in the past. The relationships that are going to be affected were not really close and were more acquaintances. Their views are going to be altered by public perception or whatnot. The friends are still close.”

He added:

“And I’ve been appreciative of the number of players who thanked me for however big or small it may have been to get some of these changes that occurred (on the PGA Tour). It’s a decent amount of guys; I don’t want to call out guys and who they are. But it’s been a good learning experience.”

Furthermore, Phil Mickelson went on to state that he was “at peace” with never playing in another PGA Tour event or in the Ryder Cup. In the same interview, the golfer listed his achievements in the international event and said that he was “proud to have played the role.”

Being an optimist, Mickelson ended the interview by stating that the current disruptions will all be a minor bump when he looks back on his career in the future.

