“Winner will be -10 or better”: Golf fans react to stunning U.S. Open course conditions 

The Los Angeles Country Club golf course is ready for the U.S. Open, which starts in three days. This can be seen in several images and videos released by the organizers.

The images and videos show the excellent condition of all areas of the course. Emphasis has been placed on showing the state of the rough areas, which appear spongy and allow the ball to settle deep into the turf.

This particular detail, as well as the state of the course in general, has generated a debate on social networks about how much these conditions will favor a low score for the eventual leaders.

Some users are of the opinion that a low winning score (below -10) is to be expected, while others are not so sure. Some have even talked about how this type of scoreboard reflects the quality of the U.S. Open and whether, for this major, a "relatively easy" course should be allowed.

Here are some of the opinions posted on Twitter:

"Little dinky par 70 course. Winner will be -10 or better"

"I thought we were gonna see tight grass. Boo this rough."

"Come on. It’s US open rough!! It’s awesome!"

"+5 is going to win."

"Yes! Even par sounds like a winner for me"

"Yea. Cuz nothing says good golf like forcing the best players in the world look like weekend hackers on national TV."

"Actually, I wanted it to be brown, firm, and fast."

"They always show this rough and then cut it the day before the tournament, nothing to see here, won’t be anything like this."

What do we know about the Los Angeles Country Club course?

Los Angeles Country Club and its golf course, home of the 2023 U.S. Open, were founded in 1897. However, in 1911, they moved to their current location in Beverly Hills. The venue has 36 holes, but the 18-hole course that will be used in the U.S. Open is 7200 yards and par 70.

Several architects have been involved in the design of the course over the years, including Joe Sartori, Ed Tufts, Norman Macbeth, Charles Orr, Herbert Fowler and George C. Thomas, Jr.

First practice rounds of the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club (Image via Getty).

Throughout its history, the course has hosted several major golf tournaments. In 1930 the United States Women's Amateur Golf Championship was played there, won by Glenna Collett Vare.

Also staged there was the 1954 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship, won by Foster Bradley, and the 2017 Walker Cup, which saw the American team win.

In terms of PGA Tour tournaments, prior to the U.S. Open 2023 that will begin on Thursday, five editions of the Los Angeles Open have been played at Los Angeles Country Club: the inaugural edition in 1926 (won by Harry Cooper), 1934 (won by Mcdonald Smith), 1935 (won by Vic Ghezzi), 1936 (won by Jimmy Hines) and 1940 (won by Lawson Little).

