"Winning a bunch of tournaments and growing the game" - Bryson DeChambeau sheds light on his personal and LIV Golf goals

Bryson DeChambeau recently said that his goal was to win many tournaments and also grow the game to a wider audience in the future.

Bryson DeChambeau was a guest on the most recent episode of LIV Golf's Fairway to Heaven podcast, hosted by Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng. During the podcast, Foltz asked the golfer about his personal goals as well as for LIV Golf.

"My goals just keep it quite simple," said DeChambeau. "I would say winning a bunch of tournaments and growing the game from 100 million golfers as it currently, all the way up to 150. And if we can go beyond that's fantastic, that's ultimately what I want for the game of golf is to continue to grow it."

"Because it is awesome how we're able to develop character, Integrity, honor all of those principles and characteristics that bring out a positive human interaction. That's just the way I look at it. Positive characteristic traits of human beings that we can all come together and we can agree upon one thing," he continued.

DeChambeau also reflected on his LIV Golf journey, saying that when they were discussing the idea of LIV Golf in 2020, they had no idea how this would shape up in the coming years. At that time, they were just trying to find a solution for the game of golf, and it took a lot to make the switch to the Saudi-backed circuit. However, he added that he had believed in this product and that it would help the game globally.

He continued:

"What we can do globally, in regards to bringing everybody back together at some point, not only back together but creating more value in the game of golf and building more assets for the game of golf. That's one thing that I believe is underrated, and it's an understated approach that we have to this aspect of the game.

"This progress that we have been making globally, people will eventually see the light at the end of the tunnel of what we're trying to do. And I'm excited for that. That's one thing that I can't wait to do with the Crushers, whether it be in India, in the UK, in Arizona, Florida, Texas, or anywhere in the world that people want The Crushers. We want to be there, and we want to help grow the game of golf."

The 2020 US Open winner further spoke about growing the game in different ways, be it by building an academy, hosting an event, or making a golf course at some point in the future.

The 30-year-old golfer added that he was looking to provide opportunities for those who were struggling with affording the game.

"Because it is an expensive game and we don't want that to be a stopping point for a lot of individuals," he concluded.

How many LIV Golf titles has Bryson DeChambeau won?

Bryson DeChambeau has won two titles in the LIV Golf League. His first win came at the Greenbrier last August, after beating Mito Pereira by a six-stroke margin. The following month, he won the LIV Golf Chicago after beating Anirban Lahiri and Marc Leishman by one stroke.

Overall, he has bagged twelve professional titles in his career. Eight of those wins have come on the PGA Tour, and one each has come on the European Tour and Web.com Tour.