Wistron Ladies Open 2025: How much did each golfer earn from the $1M purse?

The Sunrise Golf and Country Club hosted the Wistron Ladies Open this season. While there was a lot of excitement for the tournament, terrible weather and fog made things quite difficult. The tournament, which had been planned for 72 holes (4 rounds), was initially lowered to 54 holes and then to 36 holes with no cuts.

Despite hosting obstacles, the course favored golfers a lot, resulting in a pretty tight tournament. In the end, Yani Tseng managed to win the whole thing as she finished with a total score of 14 under par, ending her campaign in a comfortable four-shot lead after 36 holes. Amelia Garvey finished second in the 2025 Wistron Ladies Open with a score of 10 under par.

The Wistron Ladies Open had a prize pool of a total amount of $1 million, with the winner, Yani Tseng, receiving a total of 15% of that, or $150,000. Following that, Amelia Garvey, who finished second in the tournament, was awarded a total of $94,784.91.

Regarding the prize distribution for the Wistron Ladies Open, while there was no cut for the event, the typical plan was for 65 golfers to make the cut, so only the top 66 golfers received money for their performance:

T1 Yani Tseng: $172,336.20

T2 Amelia Garvey: $94,784.91

T3 Lauren Walsh: $56,009.27

T4 Teresa Lu: $30,805.10

T4 Ching Huang: $30,805.10

T4 Cara Gainer: $30,805.10

T4 Nook Sukapan: $30,805.10

T8 Chiara Tamburlini: $16,479.65

T8 Lottie Woad: $16,479.65

T8 Patcharajutar Kongkraphan: $16,479.65

T8 Ya Chun Chang: $16,479.65

T12 Cheng Hsuan Shih: $12,645.17

T12 Nanthikarn Raksachat: $12,645.17

T12 Ling Jie Chen: $12,645.17

T12 Kornkamol Sukaree: $12,645.17

T16 Nuria Iturrioz: $10,788.25

T16 Daniela Darquea: $10,788.25

T16 Noora Komulainen: $10,788.25

T16 Ornnicha Konsunthea: $10,788.25

T16 Heather Lin: $10,788.25

T21 Casandra Alexander: $7,914.21

T21 Anna Huang: $7,914.21

T21 Momoka Kobori: $7,914.21

T21 Emma Spitz: $7,914.21

T21 Kultida Pramphun: $7,914.21

T21 Han Hsuan Yu: $7,914.21

T21 Min Lee: $7,914.21

T21 Chloe Williams: $7,914.21

T21 Ursula Wikstrom: $7,914.21

T21 Kajsa Arwefjall: $7,914.21

T21 Peiyun Chien: $7,914.21

T21 Agathe Sauzon: $7,914.21

T21 Hitaashee Bakshi: $7,914.21

T34 Yi Tsen Chou: $5,480.29

T34 Perrine Delacour: $5,480.29

T34 Annabell Fuller: $5,480.29

T34 Moa Folke: $5,480.29

T34 Wannasiri Sirisampant: $5,480.29

T34 Amy Taylor: $5,480.29

T34 Mim Sangkapong: $5,480.29

T34 Celine Herbin: $5,480.29

T34 Kelsey Bennett: $5,480.29

T34 Ya Chi Chang: $5,480.29

T44 Mimi Rhodes: $4,351.49

T44 Tzu Yi Chang: $4,351.49

T44 Sara Kouskova: $4,351.49

T44 Shannon Tan: $4,351.49

T44 April Angurasaranee: $4,351.49

T44 Ssu-Chia Cheng: $4,351.49

T44 Jan Tseng: $4,351.49

T44 Chi Wen Young: $4,351.49

T44 Alice Hewson: $4,351.49

T44 Helen Briem: $4,351.49

T44 Yu Sang Hou: $4,351.49

T44 Juliana Hung: $4,351.49

T56 Ana Pelaez Trivino: $3,180.38

T56 Yu Ju Chen: $3,180.38

T56 Yu Chiang Hou: $3,180.38

T56 Wenny Chang: $3,180.38

T56 Chonlada Chayanun: $3,180.38

T56 Marta Martin: $3,180.38

T56 Sammy Liu: $3,180.38

T56 Min Jou Chen: $3,180.38

T56 Kamonwan Lueamsri: $3,180.38

T56 Alessandra Fanali: $3,180.38

T56 Trichat Cheenglab: $3,180.38

