“With your Dad on the bag, special moments” “Bob doing Scotland proud” - Fans react to Robert MacIntyre winning the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

Robert MacIntyre fired a 2-under 68 on Sunday, June 2, to win the RBC Canadian Open 2024. He finished with a total of 16 under after 72 holes, trumping Ben Griffin by one stroke.
MacIntyre entered the final round of the RBC Canadian Open with a four-stroke lead. Although he made a bogey on the first hole of the day, he rebounded with three birdies on the next eight holes. On the back nine, he added another birdie on par 4, 11th, but sank back-to-back bogeys on the next two holes. However, he managed to birdie the fifteenth and par the remaining holes to conclude the round at 2-under.
Griffin briefly threatened MacIntyre's lead by birdieing three consecutive holes, but a par on the final hole left him settling for 15-under. This win was MacIntyre's first-ever PGA Tour title, coming in his 45th start on the Tour.
Fans online showered praise on Robert MacIntyre for his maiden win. Many also congratulated his dad, Dougie, who was performing caddie duties for the golfer this week. Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"With your Dad on the bag special moments congratulations," one fan wrote.
"Bob doing Scotland proud 🏴," another fan wrote.
"Brilliant and amazing his dad was on the bag, wouldn’t be my dad he is still currently the worlds number one at hide and seek, well done to both dad and now champion son 🏴," this fan commented.
"Brilliant stuff Bob, and to do it with your dad on the bag. It doesn’t get any better, roll on Scotland in July 🏴🏌️♂️," one user posted.
"Congratulations Bob and Dougie. Fantastic performance. Now onto your first Major," another user congratulated.
"That was great! Plenty of tears. Couldn’t hold them back myself watching that very cool interview! #RBCCO," wrote one fan.
How much money did Robert MacIntyre bag for winning the 2024 RBC Canadian Open?
The purse size of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open was $9.4 million, and Robert MacIntyre bagged $1.692 million for the win.
Here's the payout for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open:
- 1. Robert MacIntyre (-16): $1,692,000
- 2. Ben Griffin (-15): $1,024,600
- 3. Victor Perez (-14): $648,600
- T4. Tom Kim (-13): $423,000
- T4. Rory McIlroy (-13): $423,000
- 6. Corey Conners (-12): $340,750
- T7. Ryan Fox (-10): $295,317
- T7. Mackenzie Hughes (-10): $295,317
- T7. Maverick McNealy (-10): $295,317
- T10. Sam Burns (-9): $227,950
- T10. Joel Dahmen (-9): $227,950
- T10. Keith Mitchell (-9): $227,950
- T10. Chandler Phillips (-9): $227,950
- T14. Jacob Bridgeman (-8): $152,750
- T14. Beau Hossler (-8): $152,750
- T14. Michael Kim (-8): $152,750
- T14. Andrew Novak (-8): $152,750
- T14. Aaron Rai (-8): $152,750
- T14. Sam Stevens (-8): $152,750
- T14. Carson Young (-8): $152,750
- T21. Tommy Fleetwood (-7): $106,377
- T21. Taylor Pendrith (-7): $106,377
- T21. David Skinns (-7): $106,377