“With the hammer once again” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson blasting Alan Shipnuck as he accuses him of intervening in Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson recently opened up on the accusation made by Alan Shipnuck on the former's involvement in Jon Rahm's decision to move to LIV Golf. The Spanish golfer reportedly is all set to sign a deal with the Saudi circuit.

Amidst this, Golf author Alan Shipnuck made a shocking claim in his recent Twitter post. He allegedly accused Mickelson of spreading rumors that Rahm's deal with LIV has been finalized.

NUCRL Golf shared Shipnuck's tweet on its social media account with a caption, saying:

"#DONE DEAL — Phil Mickelson has been telling people Jon Rahm is signing on with LIV Golf, per@AlanShipnuck."

Expand Tweet

Mickelson quickly dismissed the rumors by writing in the comments section:

"This isn’t true and I don’t know anything. I don’t want to know anything and I haven’t said anything. Alan is the worst liar and a pathetic human."

Expand Tweet

Fans also jumped to the comments section to react to Mickelson's remark and wrote:

"Damn Phil with the hammer once again."

Expand Tweet

Another user slammed Phil Mickelson for joining the LIV Golf for money, writing:

"Pathetic calling pathetic pathetic, seems about right. Don’t mind Phil the Shill shilling for 200 mil; just wish he’d shut up."

Expand Tweet

"@AlanShipnuck is so obsessed with Phil it’s concerning for sure," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I have no reason to go play for LIV" - When Jon Rahm spoke about the Saudi circuit

Jon Rahm has been linked to LIV Golf since the inception of the series. He was offered a million-dollar contract with the series, which he rejected.

Earlier this year in July, Rahm spoke about the Saudi circuit on a golf podcast. The Spanish golfer said as quoted by Bleacher Report:

"I laugh when people rumor me with LIV Golf. I've never liked the format. And I always have a good time with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia in the practice rounds of majors. Phil respects my decision, and I respect his [choice]. Mickelson has told me that I have no reason to go play for LIV, and he has told me that multiple times."

In the recent few months, there have been countless rumors swirling around that Rahm is joining LIV Golf. Flushing it Golf reported that the 2023 Masters winner is all set to sign the deal with LIV. However, he has format issues and asked the officials to make a few changes in the format.

The outlet shared a post on its Twitter account with a caption, saying:

"Jon Rahm is in late stage talks to join LIV Golf and it’s believed the hold up is not financial, but is due to him wishing to modify the format of the league. Any changes would need the approval of all team captains as well as the league themselves. This is making negotiations difficult, but they are intensifying."

It is important to note that Jon Rahm has also withdrawn from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's newly formed virtual golf series called TGL last month.