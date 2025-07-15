"Woke up a major champion" – Grace Kim makes her feelings clear after winning the Amundi Evian Championship

On Sunday, July 13, Grace Kim created history by winning the Amundi Evian Championship. She eagled the second playoff hole to claim the biggest win of her career.

The 24-year-old was three shots back with four holes to go, but two birdies and an eagle forced a playoff against tournament favorite Jeeno Thitikul. In the first playoff hole, she made a comeback after hitting into the pond. After a narrow escape, she eagled the second extra hole to win the Amundi Evian Championship.

On Monday, July 14, Grace Kim made her feelings clear in an Instagram post.

"WHAT IN THE WORLD! WOKE UP A MAJOR CHAMPION!!" she wrote. "Truly overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve been receiving since day 1 of my career - just look how far we’ve come! There are endless people to thank but I just wanted say I am forever blessed, humble and grateful for this life and I would like to thank everyone for following along on my journey!"

"Imma keep grinding for more clutch moments like yesterday! Worrying means you’re doubting His plans. His timing, not mine. Merci beaucoup, cheers everyone," she added.

How much did Grace Kim earn for winning the Amundi Evian Championship 2025?

The purse for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship was $8 million, and Grace Kim earned $1.2 million as the winner’s share. It marked her second career win on the LPGA Tour and the biggest paycheck of her career.

Here's a look at the payout for the Amundi Evian Championship 2025 ( top 35 and ties):

P1. Grace Kim: $1,200,000

P2. Jeeno Thitikul: $722,002

T3. Lottie Woad (a): --

T3. Minjee Lee: $523,761

T5. Angel Yin: $365,644

T5. Andrea Lee: $365,644

T7. Ariya Jutanugarn: $245,081

T7. Leona Maguire: $245,081

T9. Gaby Lopez: $185,790

T9. Gabriela Ruffels: $185,790

T11. Emily Kristine Pedersen: $148,891

T11. Rio Takeda: $148,891

T11. Jennifer Kupcho: $148,891

T14. Stephanie Kyriacou: $112,525

T14. Chisato Iwai: $112,525

T14. Miyu Yamashita: $112,525

T14. Hye-Jin Choi: $112,525

T14. Somi Lee: $112,525

T14. Cara Gainer: $112,525

20. Casandra Alexander: $94,081

T21. Megan Khang: $81,600

T21. Perrine Delacour: $81,600

T21. Narin An: $81,600

T21. Celine Boutier: $81,600

T21. Ruixin Liu: $81,600

T21. Nastasia Nadaud: $81,600

T21. Yuri Yoshida: $81,600

T28. Julia López Ramirez: $67,198

T28. Mi Hyang Lee: $67,198

T28. Aditi Ashok: $67,198

T31. Jasmine Suwannapura: $58,502

T31. Brooke M. Henderson: $58,502

T31. Hyo Joo Kim: $58,502

T31. Jenny Shin: $58,502

T35. Rose Zhang: $50,597

T35. Jin Young Ko: $50,597

T35. Mary Liu: $50,597

