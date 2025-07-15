"Woke up a major champion" – Grace Kim makes her feelings clear after winning the Amundi Evian Championship

On Sunday, July 13, Grace Kim created history by winning the Amundi Evian Championship. She eagled the second playoff hole to claim the biggest win of her career.

The 24-year-old was three shots back with four holes to go, but two birdies and an eagle forced a playoff against tournament favorite Jeeno Thitikul. In the first playoff hole, she made a comeback after hitting into the pond. After a narrow escape, she eagled the second extra hole to win the Amundi Evian Championship.

On Monday, July 14, Grace Kim made her feelings clear in an Instagram post.

"WHAT IN THE WORLD! WOKE UP A MAJOR CHAMPION!!" she wrote. "Truly overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve been receiving since day 1 of my career - just look how far we’ve come! There are endless people to thank but I just wanted say I am forever blessed, humble and grateful for this life and I would like to thank everyone for following along on my journey!"
"Imma keep grinding for more clutch moments like yesterday! Worrying means you’re doubting His plans. His timing, not mine. Merci beaucoup, cheers everyone," she added.
How much did Grace Kim earn for winning the Amundi Evian Championship 2025?

The purse for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship was $8 million, and Grace Kim earned $1.2 million as the winner’s share. It marked her second career win on the LPGA Tour and the biggest paycheck of her career.

Here's a look at the payout for the Amundi Evian Championship 2025 ( top 35 and ties):

  • P1. Grace Kim: $1,200,000
  • P2. Jeeno Thitikul: $722,002
  • T3. Lottie Woad (a): --
  • T3. Minjee Lee: $523,761
  • T5. Angel Yin: $365,644
  • T5. Andrea Lee: $365,644
  • T7. Ariya Jutanugarn: $245,081
  • T7. Leona Maguire: $245,081
  • T9. Gaby Lopez: $185,790
  • T9. Gabriela Ruffels: $185,790
  • T11. Emily Kristine Pedersen: $148,891
  • T11. Rio Takeda: $148,891
  • T11. Jennifer Kupcho: $148,891
  • T14. Stephanie Kyriacou: $112,525
  • T14. Chisato Iwai: $112,525
  • T14. Miyu Yamashita: $112,525
  • T14. Hye-Jin Choi: $112,525
  • T14. Somi Lee: $112,525
  • T14. Cara Gainer: $112,525
  • 20. Casandra Alexander: $94,081
  • T21. Megan Khang: $81,600
  • T21. Perrine Delacour: $81,600
  • T21. Narin An: $81,600
  • T21. Celine Boutier: $81,600
  • T21. Ruixin Liu: $81,600
  • T21. Nastasia Nadaud: $81,600
  • T21. Yuri Yoshida: $81,600
  • T28. Julia López Ramirez: $67,198
  • T28. Mi Hyang Lee: $67,198
  • T28. Aditi Ashok: $67,198
  • T31. Jasmine Suwannapura: $58,502
  • T31. Brooke M. Henderson: $58,502
  • T31. Hyo Joo Kim: $58,502
  • T31. Jenny Shin: $58,502
  • T35. Rose Zhang: $50,597
  • T35. Jin Young Ko: $50,597
  • T35. Mary Liu: $50,597
