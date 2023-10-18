“Wolff a great player but his attitude is absolutely howfing”: Golf fans react to Brooks Koepka’s recent statement about his LIV teammate

Brooks Koepka has spoken on one of the most hotly debated subjects in golf currently - Matthew Wolff's participation in LIV Golf's Smash GC.

The winner of the 2023 PGA Championship spoke with the media about the situation regarding Wolff. This comes before LIV Golf's season finale in Miami.

Currently, Wolff represents Smash GC under Koepka's captaincy. Wolff had issues with his game during mid-season competitions, which enraged Koepka, who even criticized him for his subpar performance. Since then, things haven't been going great between the two golfers.

Although a lot is still unknown to the public regarding the dynamic between them, Koepka seems to have had enough of what Wolff is doing with his game. He went on to say this:

"I’ve tried. I’ve spent majority of the beginning of the year trying to help and trying to figure that out,” Koepka said. “I think it’s past its point. I’ve tried. I’ve been very open on it — with it, and sometimes you can’t help people that don’t want help.”

NUCLR Golf took to their X handle to share Brooks Koepka's words.

Koepka also stated that if other teammates can win the matches, then Wolff, too, must try to win two out of three. Additionally, the five-time Major champion believes Wolff alone is in control of what he does.

An ongoing issue between Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff

A few months back, following Wolff’s lackluster form at the LIV Valderrama event, Koepka expressed his disappointment, calling him a 'talent wasted' and the differences began.

Koepka recently took another jab when he was asked about the brotherhood in the team after the second round of their recent LIV Invitational Jeddah. He said at the time:

"There’s only three of us on our team. I mean, obviously my brother, I’m pretty tight with him, and then — I’ve enjoyed being around Jay for the last — I’ve been pretty close with Jay for maybe the last three years. I’ve enjoyed being around him. He’s a good player, super talented. It’s been fun to be around him, and he’s played pretty solid this year. Yeah, I can’t say anything bad about him."

As the last regular event of the LIV League 2023 season ended, Brooks Koepka stood in the third position in the points race after winning the last event in Jeddah. Matthew Wolff is in the 27th position currently.