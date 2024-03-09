“Won’t see him till the Masters” – Fans react to Tiger Woods missing The Players Championship after promising an event per month

Fans on social media have reacted to Tiger Woods' absence from The Players Championship next week. The PGA Tour event will take place from March 14 to 17 at the Players Stadium Course.

Woods had been optimistic about competing in at least one event per month in 2024. However, he is currently dealing with health issues, leading to his withdrawal from The Genesis Invitational last month.

Despite participating in the Seminole Pro-member tournament last week, Woods struggled with his game and finished in a tie for 44th place. He missed this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, giving fans hope that he might return to compete at next week's Players Championship.

However, their hopes were dashed as it was revealed that Woods failed to meet the 5 pm deadline to enter the field for The Players Championship.

Nuclr Golf shared this unfortunate news on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"JUST IN: Tiger Woods is NOT in the field for #THEPLAYERS next week. @TWlegion."

Fans jumped into the comments section to predict that Woods may not return to the tournament until The Masters. One fan commented:

"Won’t see him till the masters."

"Tiger should not return to golf unless he injects titanium into his body. Too many letdowns at this point," commented another fan.

"No worries. Just preparing for the masters," wrote another fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

Who will play at The Players Championship 2024?

The Players Championship 2024 features a full-size field of 144 players. The competition will be headlined by Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau, among others.

Here is a list of the players who will play at The Players Championship 2024:

Ludvig Åberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chan Kim

Chris Kirk

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Luke List

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Matthieu Pavon

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Taylor Pyatt

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris