“Won’t see him till the Masters” – Fans react to Tiger Woods missing The Players Championship after promising an event per month

Fans on social media have reacted to Tiger Woods' absence from The Players Championship next week. The PGA Tour event will take place from March 14 to 17 at the Players Stadium Course.
Woods had been optimistic about competing in at least one event per month in 2024. However, he is currently dealing with health issues, leading to his withdrawal from The Genesis Invitational last month.
Despite participating in the Seminole Pro-member tournament last week, Woods struggled with his game and finished in a tie for 44th place. He missed this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, giving fans hope that he might return to compete at next week's Players Championship.
However, their hopes were dashed as it was revealed that Woods failed to meet the 5 pm deadline to enter the field for The Players Championship.
Nuclr Golf shared this unfortunate news on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:
"JUST IN: Tiger Woods is NOT in the field for #THEPLAYERS next week. @TWlegion."
Fans jumped into the comments section to predict that Woods may not return to the tournament until The Masters. One fan commented:
"Won’t see him till the masters."
"Tiger should not return to golf unless he injects titanium into his body. Too many letdowns at this point," commented another fan.
"No worries. Just preparing for the masters," wrote another fan.
Here are more fan reactions:
Who will play at The Players Championship 2024?
The Players Championship 2024 features a full-size field of 144 players. The competition will be headlined by Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau, among others.
Here is a list of the players who will play at The Players Championship 2024:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Garrick Higgo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chan Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Luke List
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Matthieu Pavon
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Taylor Pyatt
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris