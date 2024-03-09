Is Tiger Woods playing in The Players Championship next week? All you need to know 

Tiger Woods will not be participating in The Players Championship next week, as he reportedly missed the 5 pm deadline for entry.

The Players Championship 2024 is slated to take place from March 14 to 17 at the Players Stadium Course. After Woods missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he was expected to compete at the tournament.

Woods last appeared on the course at The Genesis Invitational last month, where he had to withdraw due to illness.

At the Hero World Challenge last year, Woods had expressed his intention to compete in at least one tournament per month in 2024. During a pre-tournament press conference, Woods had mentioned his plans to kick off the year by competing at The Genesis Invitational and then participating in The Players Championship.

Woods said in November 2023 (via Mirror.uk.co):

“I think that the best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that's realistic. You would have to start with maybe at Genesis and then something in March near the Players."

Woods played at The Genesis Invitational but will not play in the upcoming tournament.

Did Tiger Woods win The Players Championship?

Tiger Woods clinched the trophy of The Players Championship twice in his career. He first won the tournament in 2001 after defeating Fiji golfer Vijay Singh by one stroke. In 2013, he was fortunate to win the prestigious trophy again by registering a two-stroke victory over David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, and Kevin Streelman.

The Players Championship is an annual golf tournament that started in 1974. Jack Nicklaus won the first edition of the competition by defeating J.C. Snead.

Interestingly, Nicklaus holds the record of winning the game the most times. He clinched the trophy thrice in his career. Other golfers who have won the Players Championship multiple times are David Love III, Hal Sutton, Steve Elkington, Fred Couples, and Tiger Woods, who have won it twice.

Here is the list of winners of The Players Championship over the years:

2023: Scottie Scheffler

2022: Cameron Smith

2021: Justin Thomas

2020: Tournament canceled

2019: Rory McIlroy

2018: Webb Simpson

2017: Kim Si-woo

2016: Jason Day

2015: Rickie Fowler

2014: Martin Kaymer

2013: Tiger Woods

2012: Matt Kuchar

2011: K. J. Choi

2010: Tim Clark

2009: Henrik Stenson

2008: Sergio García

2007: Phil Mickelson

2006: Stephen Ames

2005: Fred Funk

2004: Adam Scott

2003: Davis Love III

2002: Craig Perks

2001: Tiger Woods

2000: Hal Sutton

1999: David Duval

1998: Justin Leonard

1997: Steve Elkington

1996: Fred Couples

1995: Lee Janzen

1994: Greg Norman

1993: Nick Price

1992: Davis Love III

1991: Steve Elkington

1990: Jodie Mudd

1989: Tom Kite

1988: Mark McCumber

1987: Sandy Lyle

1986: John Mahaffey

1985: Calvin Peete

1984: Fred Couples

1983: Hal Sutton

1982: Jerry Pate

1981: Raymond Floyd

1980: Lee Trevino

1979: Lanny Wadkins

1978: Jack Nicklaus

1977: Mark Hayes

1976: Jack Nicklaus

1975: Al Geiberger

1974: Jack Nicklaus