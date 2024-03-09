Is Tiger Woods playing in The Players Championship next week? All you need to know 

Tiger Woods will not be participating in The Players Championship next week, as he reportedly missed the 5 pm deadline for entry.
The Players Championship 2024 is slated to take place from March 14 to 17 at the Players Stadium Course. After Woods missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he was expected to compete at the tournament.
Woods last appeared on the course at The Genesis Invitational last month, where he had to withdraw due to illness.
At the Hero World Challenge last year, Woods had expressed his intention to compete in at least one tournament per month in 2024. During a pre-tournament press conference, Woods had mentioned his plans to kick off the year by competing at The Genesis Invitational and then participating in The Players Championship.
Woods said in November 2023 (via Mirror.uk.co):
“I think that the best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that's realistic. You would have to start with maybe at Genesis and then something in March near the Players."
Woods played at The Genesis Invitational but will not play in the upcoming tournament.
Did Tiger Woods win The Players Championship?
Tiger Woods clinched the trophy of The Players Championship twice in his career. He first won the tournament in 2001 after defeating Fiji golfer Vijay Singh by one stroke. In 2013, he was fortunate to win the prestigious trophy again by registering a two-stroke victory over David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, and Kevin Streelman.
The Players Championship is an annual golf tournament that started in 1974. Jack Nicklaus won the first edition of the competition by defeating J.C. Snead.
Interestingly, Nicklaus holds the record of winning the game the most times. He clinched the trophy thrice in his career. Other golfers who have won the Players Championship multiple times are David Love III, Hal Sutton, Steve Elkington, Fred Couples, and Tiger Woods, who have won it twice.
Here is the list of winners of The Players Championship over the years:
- 2023: Scottie Scheffler
- 2022: Cameron Smith
- 2021: Justin Thomas
- 2020: Tournament canceled
- 2019: Rory McIlroy
- 2018: Webb Simpson
- 2017: Kim Si-woo
- 2016: Jason Day
- 2015: Rickie Fowler
- 2014: Martin Kaymer
- 2013: Tiger Woods
- 2012: Matt Kuchar
- 2011: K. J. Choi
- 2010: Tim Clark
- 2009: Henrik Stenson
- 2008: Sergio García
- 2007: Phil Mickelson
- 2006: Stephen Ames
- 2005: Fred Funk
- 2004: Adam Scott
- 2003: Davis Love III
- 2002: Craig Perks
- 2001: Tiger Woods
- 2000: Hal Sutton
- 1999: David Duval
- 1998: Justin Leonard
- 1997: Steve Elkington
- 1996: Fred Couples
- 1995: Lee Janzen
- 1994: Greg Norman
- 1993: Nick Price
- 1992: Davis Love III
- 1991: Steve Elkington
- 1990: Jodie Mudd
- 1989: Tom Kite
- 1988: Mark McCumber
- 1987: Sandy Lyle
- 1986: John Mahaffey
- 1985: Calvin Peete
- 1984: Fred Couples
- 1983: Hal Sutton
- 1982: Jerry Pate
- 1981: Raymond Floyd
- 1980: Lee Trevino
- 1979: Lanny Wadkins
- 1978: Jack Nicklaus
- 1977: Mark Hayes
- 1976: Jack Nicklaus
- 1975: Al Geiberger
- 1974: Jack Nicklaus