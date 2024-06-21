World No. 5 golfer Wyndham Clark shares controversial opinion about Ryder Cup being inferior to the Olympic Games

For the first time this summer, Wyndham Clark will compete at the Olympic Games and represent his country. It's a similar story to the Ryder Cup, where players from the United States take on those from Europe. In the Olympics, the scale is grander and there are a lot more countries present. The format is also different, but that doesn't impact the event.

Even though Clark hasn't played in the Olympics yet, he has played in the Ryder Cup. He made the team last year for the first time, though he could not help the USA avoid a resounding defeat at Marco Simone. Ahead of the Olympics, he's sharing his take on the comparison between the two events.

Via Bunkered, the 2023 US Open champion said:

“The Ryder Cup in golf is kind of the biggest thing, but now that golf’s in the Olympics, it’s probably even bigger than that, because you’re representing your country at such a bigger level."

He will be joined by Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa. Clark added:

“Hopefully, all four of us can go and try to snag some podium spots and give medals to the US. to try to win that total medal count. But, yeah, it’s pretty awesome. This probably ranks as the coolest team I’ve ever made, for sure.”

For two consecutive years, Wyndham Clark will have the chance to compete for the United States on one of the biggest stages golf has to offer. In his eyes, his 2024 trip will be much bigger than the 2023 one.

Wyndham Clark happy to make Olympic team

The top 60 golfers in Olympic rankings make it to the Paris Games but with one caveat. There can only be four from each country. With that cutoff, Wyndham Clark just made it in. He came in one rank ahead of Patrick Cantlay and will be a first-time Olympian.

Wyndham Clark made the Olympic team for the USA

The World No. 5 golfer admitted via Bunkered that this was something he had been working towards:

“It is a nice weight lifted off my shoulders knowing that I made the team versus feeling like if I was trying to hold on. So now that I made it, it doesn’t matter if you’re the No.1 guy or the fourth guy, as long as you make the team. So, it’s pretty awesome that I finally made it.”

Had Wyndham Clark missed out (or if he has to withdraw for some reason), his next opportunity would be in 2028. However, by then, the rankings could change with the PIF PGA Tour merger and it's unlikely that the current top four will remain the top four until then, making it likely that someone supplants him for the next Olympics.