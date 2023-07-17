World number 3 Jon Rahm extends his deal with long-time partner Callaway Golf

Jon Rahm and Callaway Golf have been in partnership for the past few years. Now, Rahm is investing in Callaway Golf as the World No. 3 has now signed a long-term contract with the company Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Rahm first joined Callaway in 2021. It was the same year that he won his first-ever major at the US Open. Earning the World No. 1 status, he went on to win three tournaments in 2022. He also took the win at the 2023 Masters and currently sits at World No. 2.

Rahm will play a full bag of Callaway/Odyssey equipment and continue wearing TravisMathew apparel.



Speaking about the extended investment in Callaway, Jon Rahm said via Golf Digest:

“I’m so happy to continue this incredible relationship with Callaway and I truly have played the best golf of my career with their equipment. From the driver to the golf ball, they continue to set the bar higher with every new product line, and I’m looking forward to many more great years with their team.”

“The golf ball is one of the main reasons why I came to Callaway. It’s really changed my game because it allows me to hit shots that I simply wasn’t capable of before."

Jon Rahm will continue to use Callaway and Odyssey equipment over the partnership

Rahm will continue to use Callaway and Odyssey equipment and will also wear their gear on the course. This will allow the company to strategically place itself as one of the leading golf equipment companies in the world.

Speaking about the deal, Topgolf Callaway Brands president & CEO, Chip Brewer said:

“We’re so proud to have Jon on our staff, and we couldn’t be more excited about this extension of our long-term partnership. Jon is an amazing talent, and he’s driven to be one of the very best to ever play the game. He is a man of strong integrity and a brand ambassador who shares our passion for making a positive impact on our global sport."

What will be in Jon Rahm's Callaway bag?

Jon Rahm's Callaway bag will have the following:

Paradym Triple Diamond Driver (10.5°) - Aldila Tour Green 75TX Shaft

Paradym Triple Diamond Fairway Wood (16°) - Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8X Shaft Paradym Triple Diamond

Fairway Wood (18°) - Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8X Shaft Apex TCB Irons (4-PW) - Project X 6.5 Shafts

Jaws Raw Wedges (52°, 56°, 60°) - Project X 6.5 Shafts

Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S Putter

A Chrome Soft X Ball

Callaway Tour Authentic Glove

TravisMathew Apparel + Cuater by Travis Mathew's "The Ringer" Shoe