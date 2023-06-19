“Worst US Open ever!” – Fans continue to bash the 123rd US Open over ‘horrible’ LACC setup and atmosphere

The Los Angeles Country Club (LACC), which hosted the US Open for the first time, continues to generate headlines for poor golf course management. The course also drew a lot of criticism for its rough patch before the competition started.

Several videos of the ball sliding freely on the course went viral on the internet. Despite the fact that the competition ended on Sunday, June 18, fans took to Twitter to criticize the course's poor setup.

Drew Kuykendall @FlxbbyHawk @usopengolf @Wyndham_Clark Worst course setup i’ve ever seen. How can you slice the ball 60 yards and still hit the ball in the fairway on 18? @usopengolf @Wyndham_Clark Worst course setup i’ve ever seen. How can you slice the ball 60 yards and still hit the ball in the fairway on 18?

Jim Hague @JimHague9 @usopengolf @USGA @Wyndham_Clark LACC goes down as Chambers Bay boring course. I don’t get it other than being secretive and exclusive Riviera much better course. @usopengolf @USGA @Wyndham_Clark LACC goes down as Chambers Bay boring course. I don’t get it other than being secretive and exclusive Riviera much better course.

Grumpy S.O.B. @MichiganFan74 @usopengolf @Wyndham_Clark Worst course I've ever seen a US OPEN played at. Clark's last drive just made it so much worse. I wanted him to crush it up the middle because let's face it that drive any other year at a US OPEN would have cost him big time. Still really Impressive play by Clark. @usopengolf @Wyndham_Clark Worst course I've ever seen a US OPEN played at. Clark's last drive just made it so much worse. I wanted him to crush it up the middle because let's face it that drive any other year at a US OPEN would have cost him big time. Still really Impressive play by Clark.

It is important to note that Wyndham Clark won the first major of his career at the 2023 US Open after playing four rounds of 64-67-69-70.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele fired the lowest of the US Open

Rickie Fowler created history during the first round of the 2023 US Open, setting a record for the tournament's lowest score. He fired the tournament's lowest, eight-under-par 62, which was also the lowest in any men's major.

Xander Schauffele also matched the score and finished with a score of 62 following the first round on Thursday, June 15.

Speaking about his game, Schauffele said:

“It’s not really what you expect playing a US Open, but monkey see, monkey do. I was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard. Glad he was just in front of me. [But] it’s just Thursday. It’s literally just the first day of a tournament. It’s a good start. You just wait until this place firms up. It’s going to be nasty.”

Fans, on the other side, said that the golf course made it all possible and called it a "Mickey Mouse golf course."

2023 US Open scores

Below are the 2023 US Open scores of the four rounds:

1. Wyndham Clark : 64-67-69-70

2. Rory McIlroy : 65-67-69-70

3. Scottie Scheffler : 67-68-68-70

4. Cameron Smith: 69-67-71-67

T5. Rickie Fowler : 62-68-70-75

T5. Min Woo Lee : 69-65-74-67

T5. Tommy Fleetwood : 73-69-70-63

T8. Tom Kim: 73-69-70-63

T8. Harris English: 67-66-71-72

T10. Xander Schauffele : 62-70-73-72

T10. Dustin Johnson:. 64-70-71-72

T10. Austin Eckroat: 71-68-73-65

T10. Jon Rahm: 69-73-70-65

T14. Collin Morikawa: 71-69-69-69

T14. Russell Henley: 71-71-68-68

T14. Patrick Cantlay: 71-71-67-69

T17. Brooks Koepka: 71-69-70-69

T17. Matt Fitzpatrick: 71-70-68-7

19. Viktor Hovland: 69-70-69-72

T20. Bryson DeChambeau: 67-72-68-74

T20. Nick Hardy: 70-69-75-67

T20. Denny McCarthy: 71-67-73-70

T20. Shane Lowry: 72-70-68-71

T20. Ryotaro Nagaro: 71-67-68-75

T20. Keith Mitchell: 68-71-71-71

T20. Jordan Smith: 70-71-74-66

