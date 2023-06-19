Who won the US Open 2023? Final leaderboard explored

The US Open came and went this weekend. The third of four major tournaments ended with an electric final round as leaders faltered and others made runs at better standings. A few players cemented their status on the PGA Tour (and LIV Golf). Here's what went down at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Results and more from the US Open 2023

Here's the final leaderboard as well as golfers' earnings for their performances:

Win: Wyndham Clark, -10, $3,600,000

2: Rory McIlroy, -9, $2,160,000

3: Scottie Scheffler, -7, $1,413,430

4: Cameron Smith, -6, $990,867

T5: Tommy Fleetwood, -5, $825,297

T5: Rickie Fowler, -5, $825,297

T5: Min Woo Lee, -5, $825,297

Wyndham Clark got the first PGA Tour win of his career just a few months ago. The simple fact that he was at the top of the leaderboard on the final day was wildly impressive. The 29-year-old now has his first-ever major win as he stiff-armed Rory McIlroy in the final round.

34-year-old McIlroy continued his run of excellent form. Since missing the cut at the Masters, the World No. 3 golfer has been in top form. His -9 wasn't enough to win, but it was enough for a stellar solo second.

Rory McIlroy came up short at the US Open

Rickie Fowler came into the final round, tied for first with Clark, but quickly faded, which ultimately cost him a shot at his very first major title (he's finished second or tied for second in majors before). While missing out on a real chance to win will sting, his ultimate finish still proves he's playing some of the best golf in the world right now.

Scottie Scheffler wasn't able to make the comeback on the final day (he entered trailing by three strokes), but his performance was enough to keep him as the world's top-ranked golfer. He was searching for his second major win but came up a little bit short at the 2023 US Open with a -7.

It wasn't the best showing in the world, but Jon Rahm avoided catastrophe and finished well. He won't overtake Scheffler for the top spot in the world but did manage to finish in the top 10.

Tommy Fleetwood had an excellent outing. The Englishman lost a playoff last weekend in the RBC Canadian Open but played well, and it showed during the US Open with a -5.

Brooks Koepka was the LIV Golf star with the best odds of winning after finishing T2 at the Masters and winning the PGA Championship. He didn't have his best this weekend and Cameron Smith emerged as LIV's best golfer.

Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Max Homa, Justin Rose, and many others failed to make the US Open cut, which ended up being three over par.

