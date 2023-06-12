RBC Canadian Open leaderboard, payouts and takeaways

The RBC Canadian Open came and went this weekend. What ended with a stunning playoff began with an exceptional opening round. The overall play was wonderful, with the two leaders finishing 17 shots below par. Here's what happened this weekend, who earned what money for their placement and how everyone did.

RBC Canadian Open final round takeaways

Here's the RBC Canadian Open leaderboard after it was all said and done:

Win: Nick Taylor, -17, $1,620,000

P-2: Tommy Fleetwood, -17, $981,000

T-3: Tyrrell Hatton, -16, $477,000

T-3: Aaron Rai, -16, $477,000

T-3: C.T. Pan, -16, $477,000

T-6: Eric Cole, -14, $315,000

T-6: Mark Hubbard, -14, $315,000

8: Justin Rose, -13, $281,250

T-9: Brandon Wu, -12 $254,250

T-9: Andrew Novak, -12 $254,250

T-9: Rory McIlroy, -12 $254,250

T-12: Adam Hadwin, -11, $178,650

T-12: Harrison Endycott, -11, $178,650

T-12: Doug Ghim, -11, $178,650

T-12: Jonathan Byrd, -11, $178,650

T-12: Harry Higgs, -11, $178,650

17: Nate Lashley, -10, $146,250

T-18: Will Gordon, -9, $132,750

T-18: Carl Yuan, -9, $132,750

T-20: Matt Kuchar, -8, $102,330

T-20: Sam Bennett, -8, $102,330

T-20: Lucas Glover, -8, $102,330

T-20: Matt Fitzpatrick, -8, $102,330

T-20: Corey Conners, -8, $102,330

T-25: Chez Reavie, -7, $64,850

T-25: Alex Smalley, -7, $64,850

T-25: Ryan Moore, -7, $64,850

T-25: Justin Lower, -7, $64,850

T-25: Dylan Wu, -7, $64,850

T-25: Ludvig Aberg, -7, $64,850

T-25: Lee Hodges, -7, $64,850

T-25: Ted Potter, Jr., -7, $64,850

T-25: S.H. Kim, -7, $64,850

T-34: Harry Hall, -6, $47,925

T-34: Roger Sloan, -6, $47,925

T-34: Cody Gribble, -6, $47,925

T-34: Brendon Todd, -6, $47,925

Nick Taylor and Tommy Fleetwood came into the final round tied and had to enter a playoff, where Taylor sank a stunning eagle to nab victory from Fleetwood, who had to settle for a P2 finish.

Rory McIlroy came into the final round 12 under par and that's exactly where he finished. It may be a bit disappointing given that he finished five shots behind the leaders, but it was yet another strong showing at the Canadian Open.

There was a time after McIlroy ascended to World No. 1 that he began to fall apart at the Masters and other tournaments. He hasn't returned to that prestigious ranking, but he's playing extremely well of late.

Rory McIlroy played well at the Canadian Open

Matt Fitzpatrick also had a chance at winning but had a less-than-stellar final round to finish eight under par. The Englishman was in contention for the win but will have to settle for a tie for 20th.

Ludvig Aberg, fresh off earning his PGA Tour membership after dominating collegiately, showed out during the weekend, posting a wondrous -7 showing that earned him a tie for 25th place.

Harry Hall, who briefly took the world by storm at the Charles Schwab Challenge, continued his solid form. He finished six under par to further cement himself as someone to keep an eye on.

Sam Burns, Michael Block, Hank Lebioda and many others fell short of making the cut and were not able to play the final round.

