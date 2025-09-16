"Would also look great in a HyFlyers outfit" - Phil Mickelson praises 'destined for greatness' 20yo amateur with playful jab

Phil Mickelson showered praise on amateur No. 1 Jackson Koivun after the latter's strong finish at the Procore Championship 2025. The legend jokingly lured the 20-year-old amateur to his team, HyFlyers GC in his latest post.On Sunday, September 14, Koivun carded a 1-under 71 in the final round of the Procore Championship and tied for fourth at 16-under, finishing just three strokes back. This was his third straight top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, making him the first since Ken Venturi in 1956 to achieve this feat.On Monday, September 15, Mickelson hailed the Auburn Men's Golf junior on X.&quot;This young man is an amazing talent and destined for greatness. He would also look great in a HyFlers outfit 😉,&quot; he wrote on X.Koivun has had a great run so far this year and is looking quite promising to become the next big thing. Last week, he was part of the USA team that won the Walker Cup. Last year, he tied for runner-up at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship. For his great run, he won the Ben Hogan and Haskins awards, as well as the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman award.What's next for Phil Mickelson?Phil Mickelson will not be seen competing anytime soon, as the LIV Golf 2025 season is over. The veteran golfer had his best season on the Saudi-backed circuit this year, posting three top-10 finishes. The impressive results helped him finish 24th in the season standings and end the season in the lock zone.However, the major championships were not as fruitful for Mickelson, as he only made the cut at The Open Championship while struggling in the other three.Here are Mickelson's results this season:LIV Golf 2025LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T23LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club): 3LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club – Serapong Course): T19LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral – Blue Monster): 6LIV Golf Mexico City (Club De Golf Chapultepec): T22LIV Golf Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea): 50LIV Golf Virginia (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club): T4LIV Golf Dallas (Maridoe Golf Club): 49LIV Golf Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T23LIV Golf United Kingdom (JCB Golf and Country Club): T37LIV Golf Chicago (Bolingbrook Golf Club): T25LIV Golf Indianapolis (The Club at Chatham Hills): T40MajorsMasters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club): CutPGA Championship (Quail Hollow Club): CutU.S. Open (Oakmont Country Club): CutThe Open (Royal Portrush Golf Club): T56