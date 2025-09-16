  • home icon
  "Would also look great in a HyFlyers outfit" - Phil Mickelson praises 'destined for greatness' 20yo amateur with playful jab

"Would also look great in a HyFlyers outfit" - Phil Mickelson praises 'destined for greatness' 20yo amateur with playful jab

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 16, 2025 04:25 GMT
LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day Two - Source: Getty
Phil Mickelson (Image Source: Getty)

Phil Mickelson showered praise on amateur No. 1 Jackson Koivun after the latter's strong finish at the Procore Championship 2025. The legend jokingly lured the 20-year-old amateur to his team, HyFlyers GC in his latest post.

On Sunday, September 14, Koivun carded a 1-under 71 in the final round of the Procore Championship and tied for fourth at 16-under, finishing just three strokes back. This was his third straight top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, making him the first since Ken Venturi in 1956 to achieve this feat.

On Monday, September 15, Mickelson hailed the Auburn Men's Golf junior on X.

"This young man is an amazing talent and destined for greatness. He would also look great in a HyFlers outfit 😉," he wrote on X.
Koivun has had a great run so far this year and is looking quite promising to become the next big thing. Last week, he was part of the USA team that won the Walker Cup. Last year, he tied for runner-up at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship. For his great run, he won the Ben Hogan and Haskins awards, as well as the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman award.

What's next for Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson will not be seen competing anytime soon, as the LIV Golf 2025 season is over. The veteran golfer had his best season on the Saudi-backed circuit this year, posting three top-10 finishes. The impressive results helped him finish 24th in the season standings and end the season in the lock zone.

However, the major championships were not as fruitful for Mickelson, as he only made the cut at The Open Championship while struggling in the other three.

Here are Mickelson's results this season:

LIV Golf 2025

  • LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): T23
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club): 3
  • LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club – Serapong Course): T19
  • LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral – Blue Monster): 6
  • LIV Golf Mexico City (Club De Golf Chapultepec): T22
  • LIV Golf Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea): 50
  • LIV Golf Virginia (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club): T4
  • LIV Golf Dallas (Maridoe Golf Club): 49
  • LIV Golf Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T23
  • LIV Golf United Kingdom (JCB Golf and Country Club): T37
  • LIV Golf Chicago (Bolingbrook Golf Club): T25
  • LIV Golf Indianapolis (The Club at Chatham Hills): T40
Majors

  • Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club): Cut
  • PGA Championship (Quail Hollow Club): Cut
  • U.S. Open (Oakmont Country Club): Cut
  • The Open (Royal Portrush Golf Club): T56
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
