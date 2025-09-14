Who is Jackson Koivun? Meet the amateur making waves at the Procore Championship 2025

Jackson Koivun has caught attention with his impressive performance at the 2025 Procore Championship. The 20-year-old amateur golfer fired a round of 68 on Saturday to settle in second position.

Just last week, Koivun helped the USA team win the Walker Cup, and this week, he is again in the headlines. He plays as an amateur for Auburn University and has been phenomenal in collegiate golf events.

Koivun has won the Freshman of the Year in 2024 and also the SEC Player of the Year award. At the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship, he recorded a T2 position. He also won the Ben Hogan and Haskins awards last season and was the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman.

The San Jose-born golfer continues his dominance on the PGA Tour as well, and prior to this week's Procore Championship, he was in contention to win the Wyndham Championship. He played the four rounds of 68, 66, 65, and 67 to settle in a tie for fifth at the Sedgefield Country Club.

Jackson Koivun made his debut on the PGA Tour at the Memorial Tournament last year. He made the cut after carding two rounds of 72 and 76, but then struggled in the final two rounds and fired 78 and 80 to settle in a solo 52nd-place finish. He also competed at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last season but struggled to make the cut.

In the 2025 PGA Tour season, Jackson Koivun has played in six tournaments and made the cut in five of them. He was tied for 11th at the John Deere Classic and, prior to that, T48 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T56 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Jackson Koivun opens up about his performance at Procore Championship

Jackson Koivun had a good start to his campaign at the 2025 Procore Championship with a round of 67. He then fired another round of 66 to make the cut, and on Saturday carded two bogeys on the front nine and then a birdie on the eighth hole.

On the back nine, he made three birdies and an eagle for a round of 68, and with a total of 15-under, he settled just one stroke behind the leader, Ben Griffin, heading into the final round.

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, Koivun opened up about his performance. He said (via Tee Scripts):

"Kind of just my bounce back. Didn't have a great start, not the start I was looking for, but was able to kind of turn it around midway through the round, make some birdies, make some putts, kind of flip the script and keep myself in contention."

Griffin, on the other hand, took the lead after two rounds, and after playing a round of 70 on Saturday, he managed to extend it. Scottie Scheffler is also in contention for the title. He jumped 11 spots after the third round and settled in solo third place at 14-under.

