Wyndham Clark heaps praise on Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay for making the right moves for PGA Tour golfers

Wyndham Clark recently decided not to join LIV Golf despite receiving the chance to do so. After reports of conversations with the breakaway tour, which he then confirmed did happen, he opted to stay put and not make the leap like others have recently. There were a lot of deciding factors, but Clark credited others who've both stayed on tour and made sure it was working effectively.

He gave a special shoutout to the Player Directors, golfers who play and are also key for the policy board and its decision-making process. They've worked towards making sure players like Wyndham Clark don't have as difficult a decision to make.

Clark said via NUCLR Golf on X:

“I honestly have to give a huge hat's off to Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth because they have put so much effort and Tiger Woods. They put so much effort in making sure that the PGA Tour is going to make the right moves to continue to try to be the best tour.”

The 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner added that he spoke to them before deciding whether or not to leave the PGA Tour:

“And they also really gave me some great advice and some counsel. I didn't want them to sway me in a certain way, but I definitely wanted their counsel and I just wanted to honor them and the amount of time and work and effort they have put into this agreement now with SSG and where the Tour is going.”

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that Cantlay and Woods both had offers from LIV but decided to stay on the PGA Tour. The money the league offers is substantial, as Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton recently learned.

Looking at changes brought about by LIV Golf and PGA Tour amid Wyndham Clark's comments

Wyndham Clark revealed his reasoning for rejecting LIV

LIV Golf set out to change the sport of golf, primarily by changing up the format. They introduced team format during events and shortened the length to 54 holes. Ironically, this is what caused Wyndham Clark's win at the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am to be shortened to over the weekend.

They changed the format, which impacted the sport as a whole. The PGA Tour has been forced to make some changes to their policies and they've also infused the game with a lot of money. They are being funded by Strategic Sports Group, as Clark alluded to.

All of those changes were made to make LIV Golf seem a little less enticing to golfers being courted, and for Clark, it has worked wonders. He had many reasons for wanting to stay, but that was seemingly a big one.