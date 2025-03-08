Wyndham Clark reshares post of golf influencer with 1.2 million IG followers on his 'replacement' caddie at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Wyndham Clark played the first two rounds with caddie David Pelekoudas also known as "Big Wave Dave" at the ongoing Arnold Palmer Invitational. The switch happened after his regular caddie John Ellis, was sidelined with an illness.

Clark's caddie switch was talked about by Robby Berger (@brilliantlydumb), a golf influencer with 1.2 million followers on his Instagram stories, which was reshared by the golfer himself. In the Instagram story, Berger said that Clark's caddy, John Ellis was unable to work as he was down with the flu.

Berger also shared that in the absence of Ellis, Clark called in "Big Wave Dave," a caddie associated with Breezy Golf, a brand founded by him. After two rounds, Clark was positioned second with a score of 6-under. Clark had a splendid first round where he scored 5-under 67 followed by 1-under 71 in the second round.

The golf influencer further praised Big Wave Dave for his awareness and how he made the brand visible.

"Big Wave Dave knows how to find the lens. He knows where the cameras are and he puts the brand on his back," he said.

The stories were captioned:

"Wild series of events going down for @breezygolf and our caddies right now #TeamClark forever"

Screenshot of Wyndham Clark's Instagram story (Credit: @wyndhamclark/Instagram)

Big Wave Dave caddies for Taylor Moore, who's not competing at the tournament. Meanwhile, John Ellis has been associated with Wyndham Clark for around a decade. Ellis served as an assistant coach during Clark's collegiate years at the University of Oregon, and became his caddie when he turned professional in 2017. He was also with him during his 2023 US Open win.

A look at Wyndham Clark's performances in 2024

Wyndham Clark had a solid 2024 season on the PGA Tour. In 21 starts, he had one win, two runner-ups, eight top-10 finishes and nine top-25 finishes. He finished eighth in the FedEx Cup standings.

Clark won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one stroke over Ludvig Aberg and his two runner-ups came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PLAYERS Championship.

Let's take a look at Wyndham Clark's performances in 2024 on the PGA Tour:

The Sentry : T29

: T29 The American Express : T39

: T39 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : 1

: 1 WM Phoenix Open : T41

: T41 The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Arnold Palmer Invitational : 2

: 2 THE PLAYERS Championship : T2

: T2 Texas Children's Houston Open : T31

: T31 Masters Tournament : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut RBC Heritage : T3

: T3 Wells Fargo Championship : T47

: T47 PGA Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut the Memorial Tournament : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut U.S. Open : T56

: T56 Travelers Championship : T9

: T9 Genesis Scottish Open : T10

: T10 The Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut FedEx St. Jude Championship : T7

: T7 BMW Championship : T13

: T13 TOUR Championship : 8

: 8 Procore Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Hero World Challenge: T17

