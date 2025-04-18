Wyndham Clark's scorecard in R2 of the 2025 RBC Heritage

Wyndham Clark is in the clubhouse at seven under par and in a tie for sixth place after his second round at the 2025 RBC Heritage, with some golfers still on the course. The 2023 U.S. Open champion shot a one-under-par 70 in round two after shooting a six-under-par 65 in round one on Thursday.

Wyndham Clark had an up-and-down second round. After making a par at the first hole, he made a birdie at the par-five second hole. However, his momentum was stalled after making a double bogey at the par-four third hole.

Clark then made par on all holes through 12 before making a birdie on the par-four 13th hole. He then made bogey on the par-three 14th hole before making birdie at both the par-five 15th hole and the par-four 16th hole. He made par on holes 17 and 18 to shoot a one-under-par 70.

In his first round on Thursday, Wyndham Clark made six birdies and no bogeys. His opening round was highlighted by his four birdies in five holes on the back nine.

Clark has played well at the RBC Heritage in the past, finishing tied for third place at Harbour Town in 2024. He ultimately lost by four shots to Scottie Scheffler after he fired a six-under-par 65 in the final round. A strong performance over the weekend could secure Clark his first PGA Tour win in more than a year.

Wyndham Clark aims for first win of 2025 as the PGA Championship approaches a familiar venue for Clark

Wyndham Clark after winning the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship (via Getty)

Wyndham Clark is in search of his first PGA Tour win since last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February of 2024. He is 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 2023 U.S. Open champion captured his first PGA Tour win in May of 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, a month before he won his first major championship at the U.S. Open. His victory at the Wells Fargo Championship came at the Quail Hollow Club, which is where the PGA Championship will be hosted in less than a month.

Clark dominated at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, winning by four shots over runner-up Xander Schauffele. He'll aim to secure his second major title victory at Quail Hollow in May.

Wyndham Clark had an abundance of strong showings in 2024 after his victory at Pebble Beach. Shortly after, he finished in solo second place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and in a tie for second place at The Players Championship.

However, Clark has struggled a bit in 2025. His lone top-10 finish this year came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March, in which he finished in a tie for fifth place. He could rewrite the narrative of his 2025 season with a win this weekend in South Carolina.

