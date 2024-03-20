Wyndham Clark strengthened his game both on and off the grace by signing a new sponsorship deal with Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Golf and whisky lovers have known that there is no better pairing for celebrating a great day on the course.

The 19th Hole with Blade and Bow campaign aims at providing golfers with tools and ideas to better their game, such as professional tactics and the ideal whisky to complement their celebrations.

Wyndham Clark, a celebrated pro golfer and bourbon-lover, along with Blade and Bow will launch a nationwide sweepstakes later this year, giving golfers a chance to join Clark on the course for a private round of golf followed by a celebratory round of Blade and Bow cocktails at the clubhouse.

Wyndham Clark and The Blade and Bow

The details of the collaboration could be understood better between the both through following:

About Blade and Bow

Blade and Bow Whiskey's name has been derived from the solera system itself, with "blade" representing the ancient five keys that previously graced the Stitzel-Weller Distillery and "bow" representing the whiskey-making custom of toasting the bonds of friendship and joy.

The Blade and Bow is a premium bourbon brand known for its superb craftsmanship and rich history. Distilled in tiny amounts, this whisky exemplifies the skill of bourbon-making and provides a sensory experience that captivates enthusiasts throughout the world.

About Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark is a professional golfer born on July 12, 1994, in Denver, Colorado. He has made important contributions to the sport. His path began with collegiate success at the University of Oregon, where he received All-American recognition. After finishing his academic career, Clark turned professional in 2017 and began competing on several circuits.

Clark's breakthrough came in 2019 when he won his first PGA Tour event at the Bermuda Championship. He showcased explicit talent and potential on the professional circuit. Last year he won the 123rd U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club claiming his first career major title and second win on the PGA tour after defeating Rory McIlroy.

He has created an impact in professional golf with which he has attracted the attention of several prominent sponsors who recognize his potential. One of the collaborations is with the Blade and Bow which is making the headlines in the golf circuit.

The objective of Coming Together

Blade and Bow and Clark collaborate to honor the history of golf and bourbon, using the Solera technique to create whisky with precision. Clark refines his golf swing, while Blade & Bow maintains the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery's method by mixing varying ages of bourbons into each bottle.

From professional expertise to quality bourbon, this campaign brings a memorable experience for fans worldwide.