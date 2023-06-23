Wyndham Clark takes an absolutely brutal jibe to destroy Justin Thomas on the internet

Justin Thomas is well known for his humor on the golf course. He was being paired up with new US Open winner Wyndham Clark for the first round of the 2023 Travelers Championship, which is scheduled from June 22-25 at TPC River Highlands.

During the round when Thomas was 66 yards, and Clark was 74 yards away from the hole, a funny incident took place. Thomas played first, wedging it 10 feet below.

However, before taking the shot he needed to mark it as Clark was about to take his shot. A video clip went viral on social media before being pulled off the internet in which Thomas was overheard murmuring with contempt, saying:

"Guys win one f** US Open and I got to mark it from 80 yards."

Thomas defended himself following the hot-mic session on Twitter, saying:

"Just poking fun at a friend… we had a blast today. I wanted him to hear that."

Wyndham Clark replied to him saying:

"They honestly should be mad, I had you mark it and hit it to 30 feet."

Golf Digest also reported about the event on its Instagram page, and Justin Thomas wrote in the comments section:

"Mark it from 80, then move my mark on the putt...just couldn't get out of your way could I @wyndhamclark."

In response, Clark took an absolutely brutal jibe to destroy Thomas. He commented:

"@justinthomas34 don't worry bro, you got clear out of the way last week."

Noticeably, Justin Thomas missed the cut at the 2023 US Open last week.

Wyndham Clark's performance at the Travelers Championship

Wyndham Clark started the 2023 Travelers Championship with a birdie on the third hole. He carded two bogeys in the front nine and made two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to wrap up with a score of 68.

Clark enjoyed the first round of the Travelers Championship after winning the major event. Speaking about his opening-round performance, the 29-year-old golfer said:

"I definitely was a little less stressed or anxious today than I think I normally would be to start a tournament. I was more relaxed. I didn't have much expectations, which was really nice. And then obviously the fan interaction was great. We went off early, which normally when I'm going off on a Thursday that early there is hardly any fans watching me and there as of decent amount, so that was kind of nice."

He added:

"I'm still kind of on the high. I'm sure as the week goes on it might hit me, but fortunately I have two week off after this to get refreshed and ready for the rest of the year."

Justin Thomas's performance at the Travelers Championship

Justin Thomas started the Travelers Championship with a birdie on the fifth hole. He carded two birdies and two bogeys to finish with an even score of 70 on Thursday, June 22. He will start the second round on June 23 at 10:20 am ET.

With the conclusion of the opening round of the 2023 Travelers Championship, Denny McCarthy took the lead.

