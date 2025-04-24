Wyndham Clark ties up with a $5M-worth teammate to make a hype video for the 2025 Zurich Classic

Wyndham Clark is coming in strong at the 2025 Zurich Classic. He finished in the top 30 (T27) of the RBC Heritage Cup and is aiming to win in New Orleans alongside Taylor Moore. Fans have high expectations for this pairing, as they piqued their interest even further with a new collaborative Instagram post.
On April 24, before the Zurich Classic at the TPC at Louisiana, Clark posted an Instagram update informing fans of the pairing. He and Taylor Moore were practicing some of their shots in the video, and they claimed to have hit several birdies. The practice was in Bayou La Batre, according to their caption.
Wyndham Clark captioned the post:
"Birdies on the Bayou @zurich_classic"
Last year, Wyndham Clark teamed up with Beau Hossler and delivered an outstanding performance. They co-led in each of the first three rounds, demonstrating dominant performance. They started the final round with a one-stroke lead. Unfortunately, the final round did not go in their favor, and they finished the tournament tied for third place.
Moore, on the other hand, partnered with Matthew NeSmith and delivered a commanding performance as well. The duo went bogey-free through the first three rounds and finished tied for third at 23-under after shooting nine-under 63 in the third round. While they were unable to win the entire event, their performance was appreciable.
What are the tee times for Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore's first round?
The Zurich Classic's first round begins at 8:00 AM EDT. This year's field includes 80 teams competing against one another to make the cut. Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore will face Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama in the first round. Their tee time for Round 1 is in the afternoon, specifically 1:44 PM EDT at Hole 1.
Here is a look at each afternoon tee time for Round 1 of the event:
1:05 PM EDT
- Tee 1: Bud Cauley / Kevin Tway vs. Doug Ghim / Chan Kim
- Tee 10: Cameron Champ / Lanto Griffin vs. Beau Hossler / Andrew Putnam
1:18 PM EDT
- Tee 1: Jacob Bridgeman / Chandler Phillips vs. Sami Valimaki / Ben Silverman
- Tee 10: Bill Haas / Martin Laird vs. Dylan Wu / David Lipsky
1:31 PM EDT
- Tee 1: Joel Dahmen / Harry Higgs vs. Ben Griffin / Andrew Novak
- Tee 10: Henrik Norlander / Luke List vs. Adam Schenk / Tyler Duncan
1:44 PM EDT
- Tee 1: Wyndham Clark / Taylor Moore vs. Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama
- Tee 10: Max Greyserman / Nico Echavarria vs. Kevin Yu / Jhonattan Vegas
1:57 PM EDT
- Tee 1: Robert MacIntyre / Thomas Detry vs. Alex Fitzpatrick / Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tee 10: Si Woo Kim / Sangmoon Bae vs. Ryan Palmer / Zach Johnson
2:10 PM EDT
- Tee 1: Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox vs. Adam Hadwin / Nick Taylor
- Tee 10: Luke Donald / Camilo Villegas vs. Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney
2:23 PM EDT
- Tee 1: Matt McCarty / Mason Andersen vs. Chris Gotterup / Quade Cummins
- Tee 10: Joe Highsmith / Alejandro Tosti vs. Matt Wallace / Thorbjørn Olesen
2:36 PM EDT
- Tee 1: Matthew Riedel / Will Gordon vs. Mac Meissner / Noah Goodwin
- Tee 10: Hayden Springer / Nate Lashley vs. Vince Whaley / Anders Albertson
2:49 PM EDT
- Tee 1: Will Chandler / Matt NeSmith vs. Jeremy Paul / Yannik Paul
- Tee 10: Hayden Buckley / Braden Thornberry vs. Jesper Svensson / Niklas Norgaard
3:02 PM EDT
- Tee 1: Cristobal Del Solar / Matteo Manassero vs. Angel Ayora / Alejandro Del Rey
- Tee 10: Pierceson Coody / Jackson Suber vs. William Mouw / Ricky Castillo