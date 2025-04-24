Wyndham Clark ties up with a $5M-worth teammate to make a hype video for the 2025 Zurich Classic

Wyndham Clark is coming in strong at the 2025 Zurich Classic. He finished in the top 30 (T27) of the RBC Heritage Cup and is aiming to win in New Orleans alongside Taylor Moore. Fans have high expectations for this pairing, as they piqued their interest even further with a new collaborative Instagram post.

On April 24, before the Zurich Classic at the TPC at Louisiana, Clark posted an Instagram update informing fans of the pairing. He and Taylor Moore were practicing some of their shots in the video, and they claimed to have hit several birdies. The practice was in Bayou La Batre, according to their caption.

Wyndham Clark captioned the post:

"Birdies on the Bayou @zurich_classic"

Last year, Wyndham Clark teamed up with Beau Hossler and delivered an outstanding performance. They co-led in each of the first three rounds, demonstrating dominant performance. They started the final round with a one-stroke lead. Unfortunately, the final round did not go in their favor, and they finished the tournament tied for third place.

Moore, on the other hand, partnered with Matthew NeSmith and delivered a commanding performance as well. The duo went bogey-free through the first three rounds and finished tied for third at 23-under after shooting nine-under 63 in the third round. While they were unable to win the entire event, their performance was appreciable.

What are the tee times for Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore's first round?

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Previews - Source: Getty

The Zurich Classic's first round begins at 8:00 AM EDT. This year's field includes 80 teams competing against one another to make the cut. Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore will face Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama in the first round. Their tee time for Round 1 is in the afternoon, specifically 1:44 PM EDT at Hole 1.

Here is a look at each afternoon tee time for Round 1 of the event:

1:05 PM EDT

Tee 1: Bud Cauley / Kevin Tway vs. Doug Ghim / Chan Kim

Tee 10: Cameron Champ / Lanto Griffin vs. Beau Hossler / Andrew Putnam

1:18 PM EDT

Tee 1: Jacob Bridgeman / Chandler Phillips vs. Sami Valimaki / Ben Silverman

Tee 10: Bill Haas / Martin Laird vs. Dylan Wu / David Lipsky

1:31 PM EDT

Tee 1: Joel Dahmen / Harry Higgs vs. Ben Griffin / Andrew Novak

Tee 10: Henrik Norlander / Luke List vs. Adam Schenk / Tyler Duncan

1:44 PM EDT

Tee 1: Wyndham Clark / Taylor Moore vs. Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama

Tee 10: Max Greyserman / Nico Echavarria vs. Kevin Yu / Jhonattan Vegas

1:57 PM EDT

Tee 1: Robert MacIntyre / Thomas Detry vs. Alex Fitzpatrick / Matt Fitzpatrick

Tee 10: Si Woo Kim / Sangmoon Bae vs. Ryan Palmer / Zach Johnson

2:10 PM EDT

Tee 1: Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox vs. Adam Hadwin / Nick Taylor

Tee 10: Luke Donald / Camilo Villegas vs. Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney

2:23 PM EDT

Tee 1: Matt McCarty / Mason Andersen vs. Chris Gotterup / Quade Cummins

Tee 10: Joe Highsmith / Alejandro Tosti vs. Matt Wallace / Thorbjørn Olesen

2:36 PM EDT

Tee 1: Matthew Riedel / Will Gordon vs. Mac Meissner / Noah Goodwin

Tee 10: Hayden Springer / Nate Lashley vs. Vince Whaley / Anders Albertson

2:49 PM EDT

Tee 1: Will Chandler / Matt NeSmith vs. Jeremy Paul / Yannik Paul

Tee 10: Hayden Buckley / Braden Thornberry vs. Jesper Svensson / Niklas Norgaard

3:02 PM EDT

Tee 1: Cristobal Del Solar / Matteo Manassero vs. Angel Ayora / Alejandro Del Rey

Tee 10: Pierceson Coody / Jackson Suber vs. William Mouw / Ricky Castillo

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More