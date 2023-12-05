Xander Schauffele commits to the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am amid LIV Golf rumors

Xander Schauffele has confirmed his participation in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, putting all the LIV Golf rumors to rest, at least for now. This will be his second appearance at the event and his first since 2017.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner was last seen competing at the Zozo Championship, where he finished at T38. Following that, he was supposed to play in the Hero World Challenge but later decided to pull out, citing the need for a break from golf until January. However, this move fueled rumors of him joining LIV Golf.

For the uninitiated, Schauffele had turned down an offer from the breakaway league in the past. In an interview with Today's Golfer last month, he stated that he had no regrets about declining LIV's offer and was content with his current standing.

The 30-year-old golfer had expressed his displeasure with the PGA Tour's leadership in the past. When the PGA Tour and PIF announced their merger earlier this June, he had publicly called out Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“I’d say he (Monahan) has a lot of tough questions to answer in his return," he was quoted as saying via Sports Illustrated. "I don’t trust easily. He had my trust. And he has a lot less of it now. I don’t stand alone when I say that. He’ll have to answer a lot of tough questions when he comes back.’’

While the World No. 6 golfer has cleared the air about his plans, there are still speculations surrounding other names, such as Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay. It will be interesting to see what steps they'll take in the coming days.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is scheduled to take place next year from February 1 to 4 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Florida. Schauffele made only one appearance at Pebble Beach in 2017, when he finished T66. This year, he made 23 starts and didn't miss even a single cut. He made 18 top 25s, including two runner-up finishes at the Wells Fargo Championship and Tour Championship.

Schauffele was also part of the US Ryder Cup team that faced a defeat of 16.5–11.5 against Europe at the Marco Simone Golf Club. He could earn just one win in four matches and finish the event with an overall scoreline of 1-3-0.

Xander Schauffele's performance in the 2022-23 season explored

Here's a look at Xander Schauffele's results in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season:

Presidents Cup: 1

The 2022 Zozo Championship: T9

The 2022 Hero World Challenge: 4

Sentry Tournament of Champions: W/D

The American Express: T3

Farmers Insurance Open: T13

WM Phoenix Open: T10

The Genesis Invitational: T33

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T39

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T5

Masters Tournament: T10

RBC Heritage: 4

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T4

Wells Fargo Championship: 2

PGA Championship: T18

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T24

U.S. Open: T10

Travelers Championship: T19

Genesis Scottish Open: T42

The Open Championship: T17

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T24

BMW Championship: T8

TOUR Championship **: P2

Ryder Cup*: --

Zozo Championship: T38