Xander Schauffele gets real on ‘unbelievable’ $60M-worth LIV Golfer - “He's been winning a lot more than I have”

Xander Schauffele has showered praise on Joaquin Niemann after the latter shared similar sentiments a few days ago. The two-time major champion said that the LIV Golf star was an unbelievable golfer and was winning more than he had won recently.
Xander Schauffele is a two-time major champion who is in Augusta this week for the Masters Tournament. Joaquin Niemann is also playing at the first major of the season on a special invite.
On Monday, April 7, during the pre-event press conference, Schauffele was asked about the $60 million LIV Golf star ahead of the Masters 2025.
"Joaquin is unbelievable," he said. "He's been winning at a pretty decent clip on the LIV Tour. Joaquin knows, he's been winning a lot more events than I have, but you're always a lot closer than you think is what I tell anyone that's been close.
"It's hard to wrap your head around. It's never anything that's that fancy and you're always a lot closer than you think you are."
Niemann is making his first appearance at the Masters and has been in great form. He has already won two LIV Golf titles this season and is leading the standings.
Can Xander Schauffele win the Masters 2025? Odds explored
As per odds, Xander Schauffele is +1800 to win the Masters 2025. He is behind Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Collin Morikawa as the tournament favorite.
Here's a look at the odds for the Masters 2025 (as per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler: +400
- Rory McIlroy: +650
- Jon Rahm: +1400
- Collin Morikawa: +1600
- Ludvig Åberg: +1800
- Xander Schauffele: +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
- Justin Thomas: +2200
- Joaquin Niemann: +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2800
- Brooks Koepka: +3000
- Jordan Spieth: +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood: +3500
- Shane Lowry: +3500
- Viktor Hovland: +3500
- Patrick Cantlay: +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
- Robert MacIntyre: +5500
- Russell Henley: +5500
- Min Woo Lee: +5500
- Will Zalatoris: +5500
- Cameron Smith: +6000
- Akshay Bhatia: +6500
- Corey Conners: +7500
- Tony Finau: +7500
- Jason Day: +8000
- Sepp Straka: +8000
- Wyndham Clark: +8000
- Dustin Johnson: +8000
- Sergio Garcia: +8000
- Sahith Theegala: +9000
- Patrick Reed: +9000
- Keegan Bradley: +11000
- Tom Kim: +11000
- Justin Rose: +11000
- Sungjae Im: +11000
- Brian Harman: +11000
- Daniel Berger: +11000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +12000
- Adam Scott: +12000
- Sam Burns: +12000
- Davis Thompson: +12000
- Phil Mickelson: +12000
- Billy Horschel: +15000
- Taylor Pendrith: +15000
- Aaron Rai: +15000
- Byeong Hun An: +15000
- J. J. Spaun: +15000
- Maverick McNealy: +15000
- Lucas Glover: +17000
- Thomas Detry: +17000
- Michael Kim: +17000
- Cameron Young: +17000
- Nicolai Højgaard: +20000
- Denny McCarthy: +20000
- Rasmus Højgaard: +20000
- Laurie Canter: +22000
- Max Homa: +25000