Xander Schauffele gets real on ‘unbelievable’ $60M-worth LIV Golfer - “He's been winning a lot more than I have”

Xander Schauffele has showered praise on Joaquin Niemann after the latter shared similar sentiments a few days ago. The two-time major champion said that the LIV Golf star was an unbelievable golfer and was winning more than he had won recently.

Xander Schauffele is a two-time major champion who is in Augusta this week for the Masters Tournament. Joaquin Niemann is also playing at the first major of the season on a special invite.

On Monday, April 7, during the pre-event press conference, Schauffele was asked about the $60 million LIV Golf star ahead of the Masters 2025.

"Joaquin is unbelievable," he said. "He's been winning at a pretty decent clip on the LIV Tour. Joaquin knows, he's been winning a lot more events than I have, but you're always a lot closer than you think is what I tell anyone that's been close.

"It's hard to wrap your head around. It's never anything that's that fancy and you're always a lot closer than you think you are."

Niemann is making his first appearance at the Masters and has been in great form. He has already won two LIV Golf titles this season and is leading the standings.

Can Xander Schauffele win the Masters 2025? Odds explored

As per odds, Xander Schauffele is +1800 to win the Masters 2025. He is behind Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Collin Morikawa as the tournament favorite.

Here's a look at the odds for the Masters 2025 (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler: +400

Rory McIlroy: +650

Jon Rahm: +1400

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Ludvig Åberg: +1800

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Bryson DeChambeau: +2000

Justin Thomas: +2200

Joaquin Niemann: +2800

Hideki Matsuyama: +2800

Brooks Koepka: +3000

Jordan Spieth: +3300

Tommy Fleetwood: +3500

Shane Lowry: +3500

Viktor Hovland: +3500

Patrick Cantlay: +3500

Tyrrell Hatton: +4000

Robert MacIntyre: +5500

Russell Henley: +5500

Min Woo Lee: +5500

Will Zalatoris: +5500

Cameron Smith: +6000

Akshay Bhatia: +6500

Corey Conners: +7500

Tony Finau: +7500

Jason Day: +8000

Sepp Straka: +8000

Wyndham Clark: +8000

Dustin Johnson: +8000

Sergio Garcia: +8000

Sahith Theegala: +9000

Patrick Reed: +9000

Keegan Bradley: +11000

Tom Kim: +11000

Justin Rose: +11000

Sungjae Im: +11000

Brian Harman: +11000

Daniel Berger: +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +12000

Adam Scott: +12000

Sam Burns: +12000

Davis Thompson: +12000

Phil Mickelson: +12000

Billy Horschel: +15000

Taylor Pendrith: +15000

Aaron Rai: +15000

Byeong Hun An: +15000

J. J. Spaun: +15000

Maverick McNealy: +15000

Lucas Glover: +17000

Thomas Detry: +17000

Michael Kim: +17000

Cameron Young: +17000

Nicolai Højgaard: +20000

Denny McCarthy: +20000

Rasmus Højgaard: +20000

Laurie Canter: +22000

Max Homa: +25000

