  Xander Schauffele gets real on 'unbelievable' $60M-worth LIV Golfer - "He's been winning a lot more than I have"

Xander Schauffele gets real on ‘unbelievable’ $60M-worth LIV Golfer - “He's been winning a lot more than I have”

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 08, 2025 12:31 GMT
Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Xander Schauffele has showered praise on Joaquin Niemann after the latter shared similar sentiments a few days ago. The two-time major champion said that the LIV Golf star was an unbelievable golfer and was winning more than he had won recently.

Xander Schauffele is a two-time major champion who is in Augusta this week for the Masters Tournament. Joaquin Niemann is also playing at the first major of the season on a special invite.

On Monday, April 7, during the pre-event press conference, Schauffele was asked about the $60 million LIV Golf star ahead of the Masters 2025.

"Joaquin is unbelievable," he said. "He's been winning at a pretty decent clip on the LIV Tour. Joaquin knows, he's been winning a lot more events than I have, but you're always a lot closer than you think is what I tell anyone that's been close.
"It's hard to wrap your head around. It's never anything that's that fancy and you're always a lot closer than you think you are."

Niemann is making his first appearance at the Masters and has been in great form. He has already won two LIV Golf titles this season and is leading the standings.

Can Xander Schauffele win the Masters 2025? Odds explored

As per odds, Xander Schauffele is +1800 to win the Masters 2025. He is behind Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Collin Morikawa as the tournament favorite.

Here's a look at the odds for the Masters 2025 (as per SportsLine):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +400
  • Rory McIlroy: +650
  • Jon Rahm: +1400
  • Collin Morikawa: +1600
  • Ludvig Åberg: +1800
  • Xander Schauffele: +1800
  • Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
  • Justin Thomas: +2200
  • Joaquin Niemann: +2800
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +2800
  • Brooks Koepka: +3000
  • Jordan Spieth: +3300
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +3500
  • Shane Lowry: +3500
  • Viktor Hovland: +3500
  • Patrick Cantlay: +3500
  • Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
  • Robert MacIntyre: +5500
  • Russell Henley: +5500
  • Min Woo Lee: +5500
  • Will Zalatoris: +5500
  • Cameron Smith: +6000
  • Akshay Bhatia: +6500
  • Corey Conners: +7500
  • Tony Finau: +7500
  • Jason Day: +8000
  • Sepp Straka: +8000
  • Wyndham Clark: +8000
  • Dustin Johnson: +8000
  • Sergio Garcia: +8000
  • Sahith Theegala: +9000
  • Patrick Reed: +9000
  • Keegan Bradley: +11000
  • Tom Kim: +11000
  • Justin Rose: +11000
  • Sungjae Im: +11000
  • Brian Harman: +11000
  • Daniel Berger: +11000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick: +12000
  • Adam Scott: +12000
  • Sam Burns: +12000
  • Davis Thompson: +12000
  • Phil Mickelson: +12000
  • Billy Horschel: +15000
  • Taylor Pendrith: +15000
  • Aaron Rai: +15000
  • Byeong Hun An: +15000
  • J. J. Spaun: +15000
  • Maverick McNealy: +15000
  • Lucas Glover: +17000
  • Thomas Detry: +17000
  • Michael Kim: +17000
  • Cameron Young: +17000
  • Nicolai Højgaard: +20000
  • Denny McCarthy: +20000
  • Rasmus Højgaard: +20000
  • Laurie Canter: +22000
  • Max Homa: +25000
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

