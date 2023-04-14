Xander Schauffele hits out at Rory McIlroy for missing the RBC Heritage tournament

Rory McIlroy, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the OWGR, withdrew from the 2023 RBC Heritage tournament due to undisclosed reasons. However, fans and experts felt it was due to his disappointing outing at the 2023 Masters.

However, McIlroy is set to face the consequences of his actions. The RBC Heritage is the second designated event he is to miss out on this PGA Tour season. He is set to get penalized a fourth of his $12 million PIP.

Xander Schauffele made a cryptic remark about Rory McIlroy losing $3 million due to his withdrawal from the 2023 RBC Heritage.

"Rules are the rules. So, I mean, for the most part, a lot of what he wanted is what's happening. And the irony is that he's not here."

Schauffele even urged the PGA Tour Commissioner to be more accountable to the membership about what is going on with McIlroy.

"I imagined he'd communicate to the membership. It's a lot of money. It's a big deal. A lot of people want to know what's going on."

Why is Rory McIlroy losing $3 million: Full reason explored

Rory McIlroy

Current World No. 3 Rory McIlroy has the second-highest PIP payout of $12 million, just behind Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour. However, to redeem the total payout amount, players need to participate in all of the tour's designated events.

McIlroy has already missed out on one of the tour's designated events in January. After a +5 over finish without making the cut at the 2023 Masters, he also announced his withdrawal from the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Since he has missed two designated events in a single season, he will lose out 25 percent of his total PIP payout. However, it would not bother McIlroy much as he himself has big bucks.

This might not be a problem next year. The PIP pool will be reduced from $100 million to $50 million, and it won't be linked to certain tournaments.

List of designated events this year on the PGA Tour:

Sentry Tournament of Champions

WM Phoenix Open

Genesis Invitational

Arnold Palmer Invitational

WGC-Match Play

RBC Heritage

Wells Fargo Championship

Memorial Tournament

Travelers Championship

2023 RBC Heritage: Xander Schauffele's performance and leaderboard after the second round

The leaderboard is currently headed by Jimmy Walker, who is followed by 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and fellow American golfer Justin Rose. Reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm made an incredible jump on day 2 from T92 to T14 position on the leaderboard.

Xander Schauffele, who ranked in T11 after Round 1, had a consistent second round and now ranks in T9.

1 Jimmy Walker

T2 Scottie Scheffler

T2 Justin Rose

T4 Viktor Hovland

T4 Mark Hubbard

T4 Tommy Fleetwood

T4 Patrick Cantlay

T4 Aaron Rai

T9 Benjamin Griffin

T9 Xander Schauffele

T9 Taylor Moore

T9 Jordan Spieth

T9 Patton Kizzire

T14 Matt Kuchar

T14 Scott Stallings

T14 Matt Fitzpatrick

T14 Nate Lashley

T14 Jon Rahm

T14 Doug Ghim

T14 Cameron Young

Scottie Scheffler also made an incredible jump in the T2 rankings after the second round. However, fan-favorite Full Swing star Joel Dahmen slipped from the T5 to T41 rankings after the second round.

