Xander Schauffele injury news: 2-time Major winner “hopeful” of returning to action at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Xander Schauffele has been out with a rib injury for close to two months, and he still isn't locked in a return date. The golfer won two Majors last year but hasn't played since early January.

Golf reporter Daniel Rapoport has now stated that Schauffele is "hopeful" to return at the Arnold Palmer Invitational when he initially stated he would compete at the event next weekend. He expects to know for sure if he can play then by the end of this week.

"Xander Schauffele says he is “hopeful” to return to competition at next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. Decision later this week. After a two-major 2024 the world No. 2 hasn’t competed since early January. Missed 2 signature events due to a rib injury. Tough timing," Rapoport wrote on X.

February had two Signature Events on the PGA Tour, which are designed for the best in the sport to compete in. Schauffele, the world number two, was not able to play in either of them.

Xander Schauffele discussed his injury, possible return

In mid-February, Xander Schauffele finally opened up on his frustrating injury. He revealed then that he planned to come back at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a target he's still aiming for but hasn't locked in.

Xander Schauffele hasn't played since the Sentry (Image via Imagn)

He said via Sports Illustrated:

“Taking the Genesis off gives me three weeks leading into Bay Hill. I want to get as many reps under the belt before the Masters. It would be nice to get the competitive blood flowing a few times before going into a really big event and also have the (Players Championship) coming up.”

Schauffele also revealed that he played through the injury at the Sentry and in his first TGL match, but he knew then that he couldn't keep up the pace:

“I thought I’d be fine and kept going and played through it at Sentry and at the first TGL match. I was pretty much tapped. I knew it was getting significantly worse and needed time off.”

He particularly didn't want to play the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines because of the thick rough. Schauffele feared reinjuring himself even if he wanted to play the tournament close to home.

The 31-year-old golfer hasn't really been seen since then, but he's inching closer to a return. In his absence, Rory McIlroy has crept a little closer in the world ranking, as the world number two is leading the Northern Irishman by just 0.1854 points.

