Xander Schauffele Masters finishes: How has the Golfer performed at Augusta National?

Xander Schauffele will be making his seventh appearance at the Masters on Thursday, April 11, as he enters the field as one of the favorites.

In his six starts at Augusta National, Schauffele has made the cut in five of them and has recorded three top-ten finishes. His best result was a T2 finish in 2019, which was only his second appearance at the Masters.

Schauffele made his debut at the Masters in 2018 but wasn't able to leave much of an impact. However, he still made the cut and finished T50 after aggregating at 8-over par, 23 strokes behind the winner Patrick Reed.

Schauffele's best performance at Augusta came the following year when he finished joint runner-up, missing the playoff by just one shot. He started the week with a 1-over 73, but the 7-under 65 in the Friday round helped him move to T6 after 36 holes. He carded 2-under 70 in the third round and was five strokes behind 54-hole leader Francesco Molinari.

During the final round, Xander Schauffele held the six-way lead at one point, but he parred the final four holes to finish one stroke behind the winner Tiger Woods. Two years later, he again came close to the green jacket as he finished T3 at 7-under, four strokes behind the winner Hideki Matsuyama.

This week, the seven-time PGA Tour winner is once again in contention for the green jacket and his career's first major championship. As per BetMGM, he is the fourth favorite to win the Masters at +1400, sitting only behind Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm.

The 30-year-old golfer has been quite consistent in the major championships. Since missing the cut at the 2022 Masters, he has not finished outside the top 20 in any of the seven majors he has played. He has recorded six top tens in the last four years at the major championships and has missed just two cuts. In the majors where he made cuts, the T26 finish at the Open Championship 2021 has been his worst performance in the past four seasons.

Speaking of recent form, Schauffele is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour currently. He has been on a cut streak and has made 42 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour. This year too, he has had a solid start, recording six top tens in eight appearances.

However, the only thing between Xander Schauffele and the title is his final-round woes. He has not won even once despite having five top-five finishes this year. He has been on a winning drought since late 2022. Only time will tell if he can break the trend this week or if fans will have to wait longer.

How has Xander Schauffele done at the Masters in the past? Past performances explored

Here's a look at Xander Schauffele's past results at the Masters:

2018: T50

2019: T2

2020: T17

2021: T3

2022: CUT

2023: T2