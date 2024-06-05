Xander Schauffele reacts to signature events and major championships getting ‘bunched together’ - “Me being tired means I'm doing my job”

Xander Schauffele shared his opinion on the PGA Tour's Signature Events and Majors being closely scheduled together. This week, PGA Tour players will tee off at the Memorial Tournament, one of the eight Signature Events of the Tour. It will be followed by next week's Major at Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course and then the final Signature Event of the year, the Travelers Championship.

Xander Schauffele is competing in this week's PGA Tour event. Ahead of the competition, he attended a press conference where he discussed the tight schedule for golfers. He seemed optimistic about competing in the tournaments.

Speaking of the Signature Events and Majors, Schauffele said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel):

"Me being tired means I'm doing my job. Totally when I'm practicing and putting my head down. I'm pretty ready to go to bed at some point that day but it's going to be a lot I think," he said [at 3:12].

"I mean, come Travelers, Monday, I'd be curious if guys are just sitting there beating golf balls in the range what that scene would look like, maybe some light putting and chipping. But I hear the rough is up over in Connecticut as well. So I feel like it's going to be a really interesting stretch. Actually, the US Open might have the least amount of rough out of all the places we're playing the next three weeks, which sounds wrong," he added.

The Memorial Tournament 2024 will start its first round on Thursday, June 6. The tournament will have four rounds and conclude on Sunday, June 9, at Muirfield Village Golf Club. It features a stellar field, including eight of the world's top-10 golfers.

Next week, golfers will tee off at the US Open, the third Major of the year. It will take place at Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course from June 13 to 16. The Travelers Championship is scheduled to take place from June 20 to 23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

A quick recap of Xander Schauffele's performance in Majors and Signature Events in 2024

Xander Schauffele won his maiden Major event in 2024. He emerged victorious at the PGA Championship after playing four rounds of 62, 68, 68, and 65. Prior to that, he also played at the first Major of the year held at Augusta National Golf Course.

Interestingly, he put forward an exemplary performance in the tournament and finished in the top 10. Schauffele shot four rounds of 72, 72, 70, and 73 to settle for solo eighth place at the Masters.

In addition to his phenomenal performances in Majors, Xander Schauffele has been impressive in Signature Events as well. He started the year playing at The Sentry and tied for 10th. The next Signature Event was the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in which he tied for 54th place. However, he marked his return at The Genesis Invitational and tied for fourth place. He finished T25 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T18 at the RBC Heritage, and second at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Schauffele has played in 13 PGA Tour events this season and made the cut in all of them. He had one victory and two runner-up finishes this season.

Aside from this, Schauffele recorded nine top-10 finishes. He is this week's favorite to win the Memorial Tournament with odds of +900, according to CBS Sports.