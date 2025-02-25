Xander Schauffele spotted at TGL alongside celebrities after being booed off the pitch

Xander Schauffele was spotted alongside several celebrities during the TGL match between New York GC and Los Angeles GC. This was his first appearance in the league since the opening match of the tech-infused competition.

On Monday, February 24, Los Angeles Golf Club faced off against New York Golf Club in the tenth match of TGL. NYGC played with Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Young, while Xander Schauffele continued sitting out due to injury. LAGC featured Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, and Tony Finau in action.

TGL shared a clip from the match where Xander Schauffele was spotted in the audience. Several other well-known figures were present at the SoFi Center, including Jason Day, Super Bowl LIX winners Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert, Garrett Clark from Good Good Golf, and tennis legend and LAGC co-owner Serena Williams.

Schauffele's last appearance in TGL was on January 7, when NYGC played the season's debut match against Bay GC. It was a forgettable day for the two-time major champion, as he was booed by fans for missing a chip shot. The star golfer later admitted that he would have booed himself too for the childish error.

Why isn't Xander Schauffele competing in TGL?

Xander Schauffele is not competing in TGL as he is still recovering from a rib injury. Schauffele played the PGA Tour season opener at The Sentry 2025 but withdrew from the American Express, as well as his hometown event, the Farmers Insurance Open. He also pulled out of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Schauffele revealed that he sustained the injury during the offseason and didn’t want it to worsen.

"I need a little more TLC, especially at 31 versus 25," he said as per CBS Sports. "And make sure everything is oiled correctly," Schauffele said. "I thought I'd be fine and kept going and played through it at Sentry and at the first TGL match. I was pretty much tapped. I knew it was getting significantly worse and needed time off."

"With really thick rough, I could potentially reinjure myself," he added. "Everyone I've talked to said the worst thing you can do is come back too soon. Guys have told me about being hurt 6-12 weeks later. I don't want to deal with a stop and go. Once I'm back, I just want to go. I've been instructed to be patient and make sure I'm 100%."

Schauffele had an incredible season last year, recording 15 top-10 finishes in 22 starts. He ended his two-year title drought and claimed two major championships.

