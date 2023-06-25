Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark's caddies engage in a lively conversation on 'Caddies Primed for PGA Tour Cut'

Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark's caddies, Austin Kaiser and John Ellis, respectively, were guests on Golf.com's "Subpar" podcast. There, they chatted with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz about which loopers could make the cut at a PGA Tour event.

During the conversation, Ellis and Kaiser felt that the course would play a determining role in defining which caddies could make the cut.

GOLF.com @GOLF_com



He joins



Full episode here: Wyndham Clark's caddie John Ellis has tour-level ball striking. The rest of his game, not as sharp.He joins @ColtKnost and @thesleezyman on this week's @golf_subpar Full episode here: golf.social/3cVykcf Wyndham Clark's caddie John Ellis has tour-level ball striking. The rest of his game, not as sharp. 😂He joins @ColtKnost and @thesleezyman on this week's @golf_subpar.Full episode here: golf.social/3cVykcf https://t.co/sgEP9hrEGH

This was the conversation they had on the matter:

Drew Stoltz (DS): "Caddie [that] if you put him in a field is most likely to make the cut, or come closest to get cut, in a Tour event?"

"Caddie [that] if you put him in a field is most likely to make the cut, or come closest to get cut, in a Tour event?" Austin Kaiser (AK): "It depends on the course. If you go to like a short hitters course, I' say [Joe] Greiner (Max Homa's Caddie)."

"It depends on the course. If you go to like a short hitters course, I' say [Joe] Greiner (Max Homa's Caddie)." John Ellis (JE): "On Puerto Rico, I think he (Greiner) could make the cut."

"On Puerto Rico, I think he (Greiner) could make the cut." AK: "But you get him in, like, Torrey South, and he has zero chance."

"But you get him in, like, Torrey South, and he has zero chance." DS: "Ellis, you and Griner straight up right now...?"

"Ellis, you and Griner straight up right now...?" AK: "I don't even like giving the guy credit, but he would pound you (to John Ellis)."

"I don't even like giving the guy credit, but he would pound you (to John Ellis)." JE: "I don't think he'd pound me, really, no. I played well last time, eight or whatever last time. Yeah, he beaten me last week, I promise you that."

Schauffele and Clark's caddies talking about their players

The interview took place days before the US Open. They talked about the preparation for that major tournament. Both Ellis and Kaiser had the opportunity to talk about their respective players.

Austin Kaiser working as Xander Schauffele's bagman at the 2023 PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

Particularly, Ellis was very expressed with his perspective on Wyndham Clark. He assured that he hopes to see him win "multiple tournaments".

Below is a portion of what John Ellis had to say about Wyndham Clark:

“He’s been knocking at the door. I actually felt like he was ready this year. I know he’d been close the last few years, or had chances to win. Talent-wise, ability-wise, who he is as a golfer, sure he shoulda won.”

He added:

“I thought his maturity level needed to be where it is now to win golf tournaments. And he’s there. And I expect him to win multiple golf tournaments. I truly believe he’s one of the best players in the world based on what he’s doing now.”

Both caddies talked about their relationship with Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele, how they support them, and how they became their bagmans. They also shared what they do to get their players' equipment ready.

Poll : 0 votes