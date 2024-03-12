Yana Wilson shares heartfelt message as her caddie dies on eve of Epson Tour opener - “God put you in my life for a reason”

Yana Wilson shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram account in the loving memory of her caddie, Rick Evans.

Wilson teed it up at last week's 2024 Epson Tour season opener, Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven, Florida, along with Evans on her bag. However, before the start of the event, Evans collapsed on Tuesday, March 6, during a practice round.

On Thursday, March 8 evening, Wilson came to know about the death of her caddie. However, she still competed in the game but failed to complete the tournament. She felt dizzy ahead of the final round on Sunday, March 10, and withdrew from the competition.

Yana Wilson recently took to her social media account to share a heartfelt message, highlighting her caddie's contribution to her success. She shared six pictures with Rick Evans, popularly known as Goose.

She praised Evans' (Goose) contribution to her victory at the 2023 AJGA Mizuho Americas Open.

"Goose, God put you in my life for a reason last summer at Mizuho. What a full and joyful life you’ve lived doing the thing that you loved most: golf. I have never met a caddy better than you.

"Your ability to guide and encourage was unmatched. Thank you for always sharing your expertise and wisdom with me on and off the golf course. You were truly one of the best people I have ever met and I'm so grateful to have known and learned from such an incredible person.

"Some of your last words were that you were doing one of your favorite things: watching me play golf. I hope you keep watching me from above and I will do my best to make you proud 🤍. Until then, RIP Goose," she added.

How did Yana Wilson perform at the 2024 Natural Charity Classic?

The Espon Tour's season-opener Natural Charity Classic started with its inaugural round on Friday, March 8, and had its finale on Sunday, March 10. Yana Wilson joined the stellar field of some top-ranked women golfers worldwide.

In the first round of the event, Wilson shot 2-under 70, making four birdies and two bogeys in the opening round.

Wilson started the second round with a bogey on the first hole on Saturday, March 9. She was impressive in the second round, carding three eagles to score 6-under 68. She was in good form at the tournament but was forced to withdraw from the competition on Sunday, March 10.

Last month, Wilson won her first professional tournament on the Cactus Tour. She had been blessed with a successful amateur career and emerged victorious at the US Girls' Junior event.