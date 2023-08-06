"Yeah, I plead the Fifth" - Bryson DeChambeau opens up on driver change at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Bryson DeChambeau is well renowned for his long shots on the greens. He recently added a new driver to his pack. The LIV golfer had the Cobra driver until February of this year when he switched to the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver.

At the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier, he changed his bag again and tried out a Krank Golf Formula Fire driver. At this week's event, the American was seen sporting new golf equipment.

In an interview with the media, he spoke about the alterations. Bryson praised the driver for having won a number of World Long Drive Championships.

Bryson DeChambeau said as quoted by Golf Monthly:

"Yeah, I plead the Fifth. It's a great driver. It's won a bunch of World Long Drive Championships, and it's performed the best -- it's performed -- how do I say this? It's probably performed the best I've ever had in the past five years in professional golf for me, ever since 2018 when I was striping it early in the year."

He went on to appreciate the speed of the driver, saying:

"This driver is definitely -- I don't want to say too much. It's fantastic for anyone that's over 175 ball speed -- Ever since I put this driver into play, it's not been really my golf swing. It's just hit on the toe, hit on the heel, everything comes back down the middle of the fairway, and I'm like, all right, let's go, pick up the tee and let's go. The driver has been really nice. It's allowed me to have some time to myself after rounds instead of going and working my butt off all the time."

It is worth noting that Krank driver has won over 20 World Long Drive Championships. It is pretty useful to take long shots.

Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier

Bryson DeChambeau's change in the driver has helped him to improve his game at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier event. He settled in the T3 position after playing in two rounds. He will enter the final round just one stroke behind the second-round leaders Matthew Wolff and David Puig.

Bryson DeChambeau played a bogey-free round on Friday, August 4. He made nine birdies in the opening round and added four more birdies in the second round to wrap up with a score of 61. He also made one bogey and one double bogey on Saturday.

David Puig topped the leaderboard of the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier event after playing two rounds of 63-65. He finished with a score of 12 under 128 in a two-way tie with Matthew Wolff.

Bryson settled in third place after carding 68 and 61 in two rounds. He finished in a three-way tie with Richard Bland and Talor Gooch, who has won three LIV Golf events.

The final round of the tournament will be held on Sunday, August 6.