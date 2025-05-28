“You have to be 18 years or older”: Paige Spiranac details a crucial rule after joining Grass League

Paige Spiranac recently joined Grass League, a par-3 golf league in its second year, that’s open to everyone, men, women, amateurs, and pros. After joining the league, the popular golf content creator revealed a rule to participate in the tournament.

Ad

In a video shared on Grass League’s Instagram page, Paige Spiranac answered a fan question about whether the league is open to women. She said it’s open to everyone, as long as they meet one important rule regarding age.

"Yes, everyone can play, men, women, pros, ams, and all you have to be is 18 years or older and an absolute stick of a golfer. But it's really cool because it's exclusively played on par 3 courses, and so it kind of evens out the playing field. And so it really brings in this really cool dynamic that everyone can compete, which is so much fun," Spiranac said.

Ad

Trending

A screenshot of Grass League's Instagram story on May 28, 2025 (via Ig@grassleague)

According to the Grass League’s website, golfers can be as young as 17 if they have the skill to compete. The league is looking for the best par-3 players in the world, no matter their background or playing status.

Ad

Paige Spiranac isn’t just promoting the league, she’s involved behind the scenes, too. She works as a correspondent, interviewing players and team owners, and has also taken a front-office role to help grow the league.

Meanwhile, the 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark owns a Grass League team called the San Diego Munis. While PGA Tour players like Clark are not allowed to compete in Grass League events, they can still be involved as owners.

Ad

The Grass League is a team-based golf series that takes place on floodlit par-3 courses, with its main location in Tempe, Arizona. It’s designed to be fast, fun, and open to a wide range of players.

All you need to know about Grass League promoted by Paige Spiranac

Here’s a look at how the league runs and what fans and players should know:

Ad

How to enter Grass League events

There are two ways to compete in Grass League events:

Players must either be selected and added to a team roster by one of the official league franchises. Or, they can enter the Grass League Draft and wait to be picked by a team.

How many events are played each season?

The Grass League is divided into seasons that follow the calendar year. For 2025, the league has scheduled three official events.

Ad

Ad

What is the competition format?

Each team event uses a 2-person scramble format. Franchises can send a set number of two-player teams to compete in each event.

Winners are determined in two ways:

Team champions are based on which 2-person team finishes with the lowest score.

are based on which 2-person team finishes with the lowest score. Franchise champions are based on the combined scores of all teams under one franchise, with the top-performing franchise taking the win.

How do pro golfers earn money?

Unlike amateurs, professional golfers are allowed to earn money based on their results. Payment terms aren’t fixed—they’re worked out directly between the player and the team owner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More