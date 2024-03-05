“You also have to do the math” - Anirban Lahiri details how hard it is to win on LIV Golf

Anirban Lahiri has said that it is quite difficult to win on the LIV Golf League, referring to his last season's missed opportunites, including the one at Chicago.

Lahiri was joint runner-up at the Rich Harvest Farms last year, falling just one stroke short behind Bryson DeChambeau after a hard-fought final round. The event was so close that eight players were just three points apart from each other, and it could be anyone's title.

Last season, the 36-year-old Indian golfer made four runner-up finishes but could not cross the final hurdle. In the latest episode of the LIV's Fairway to Heaven podcast, he reflected on how tough it is to win a title at the Saudi backed circuit.

He said:

"The other thing that people don't understand about LIV, is you also have to do the math on where people are finishing up. I was not only how many holes they have but which holes. That's something we guys as a team have always done."

Lahiri also spoke in details about his missed opportunity at the Rich Harvest Farms last year.

"Chicago definitely was one that got away," he continued. "Most definitely. I think I kind of led from the front there going into Sunday. Sebastian was the one who was closest to me. I think the first nine or 10 holes, it was like a match-play situation with Sebastian got off to a hot start, me not so much. So then I came back and he had a bit of a rough middle part of the round.

"And then I was like two ahead, I think, after like eight holes to go or whatever many holes to go. And then that's when Bryson started making everything he looked at. So I only got aware of what else was happening because Lee (Westwood) also made a run in the round. But the equation for me was simple. I just needed to make one or two birdies coming in. I had four holes in front of me, and also I was doing the math that, 'Oh, Bryson's got two to play," he added.

He added that as a team they always try to check which holes are left for the teammates along with counting the number of holes remaining.

Lahiri said:

"We're like, 'Hey, I've got a hot, hot start. I've got an easy stretch to start.

"I'm going to watch out for me. I'm going to start hot.' And you know, another one says, 'Well, I'm finishing on the easy stretch, so I'm going to give you some birdies coming in.'"

Lahiri emphasized that the team has an idea of where they are starting and finishing, which was one of the reasons behind their success, especially on Sundays.

Last season, Crushers GC won the team championship and are leading the season standings. In one year, they have won three events.

What's next for Anirban Lahiri?

Anirban Lahiri will next compete at the LIV Golf Hong Kong from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10 at Hong Kong Golf Club in Sheung Shui.

Last week he finished sixth along with five others at LIV Golf Jeddah. This was his first top-10 finish of the season and sixth overall on the PIF Sponsored circuit.