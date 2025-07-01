‘You blink once’: Nelly Korda left with time dilemma during her LPGA Tour break 

Nelly Korda recently stepped away from LPGA competition to recharge. However, in her latest Instagram story, Korda is surprised that it's already July. She is seen sitting in her car, drinking something from her cup.

Korda shared her reaction in an Instagram story she posted on July 1st. She captioned it as:

"You blink once and it’s July 1. How? Is someone speeding up time?”

In 2025, Nelly Korda has been a constant contender. She opened the year with a second-place finish at the Tournament of Champions and a top‑7 at the Founders Cup. She followed that with a T14 at the Chevron Championship, missing the playoff by five strokes.

Her defining moment came at the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills. Korda led after 54 holes and finished tied for second at 5 under, just behind Maja Stark, banking over $1 million. She dominated off the tee, ranked first in Strokes Gained: Driving, but a three‑putt bogey on the 13th hole cost her critically.

Just weeks later, at the Women’s PGA Championship in Frisco, Korda fought through a neck spasm sustained in practice. Despite taped-up treatment and taping, she played all four rounds and finished tied for 19th (72‑74‑72‑76). She admitted that the discomfort and Texas heat had affected her game. Apart from that, Nelly Korda recently shared her post-workout meal on social media.

Nelly Korda shares her go-to post-workout meal amid LPGA Tour break

Nelly Korda might be away from competitive golf for a bit, but she’s still putting in the work off the course. The World No. 1 is making sure her fitness routine stays intact even while taking a short break from the LPGA Tour.

Korda recently gave fans a glimpse into her recovery routine through her Instagram story. After an intense workout session, the golfer revealed her go-to post-workout nourishment -- a cup of bone broth from Brodo. Captioning the photo, she wrote:

“After workout nourishment.”

Bone broth has become a popular recovery choice for athletes due to its rich nutrient profile. It is known for supporting joint health, digestion and overall recovery. The 25-year-old skipped last weekend’s Dow Championship following her T19 finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Before that, Korda also competed at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. While she hasn’t officially confirmed her return date, all eyes are on the Evian Championship starting July 10, a Major where Korda is expected to tee it up.

Heading into her next event, the American star holds an impressive streak of six consecutive top-20 finishes. Although she hasn’t clinched a win yet this season after her record-breaking 2024 run, her consistency keeps her firmly at the top of the world rankings.

