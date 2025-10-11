“You can offer him $500M” - Scottie Scheffler’s rumored LIV deal incites bold reaction from retired Tour pro

Recent reports claim that two very recent PGA Tour winners are in contact with LIV Golf over potential moves. Following the reports, rumors began surfacing linking Scottie Scheffler to the breakaway tour despite having no concrete evidence to back the claim. Now, golf analyst Kolt Knost has dismissed the reports suggesting the World No.1 as a future LIV player.

Ad

The retired PGA Tour player turned commentator outright slammed any rumors linking Scheffler to LIV. Knost, speaking in a recent podcast with sports announcer and show host Tey Wingo, went a step further and claimed that the Saudi-backed series ‘can offer $500 million’ to the four-time major champ and he’d still turn it down.

The former pro stated that the reigning Open Champion will not consider even ridiculous sums to make the move as the latter prefers playing in the US and “competing as the best in the world.”

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the rumors linking Scottie Scheffler to LIV Golf, Kolt Knost said on the Tey Wingo podcast:

“I mean, like Scottie Sheffler, I mean, what are you going to offer? You can offer him $500 million. He'd be like, 'Nah, I'm good. I like being in America. I like being able to get home to my family. I play the tournaments I want and I'm competing as the best in the world every single week.'”

Ad

Ad

For the unversed, Scheffler was worth $110 million in July according to Celebrity Net worth. It is pertinent to note that the ace golfer has earned a whopping $77.9 million in only his last three PGA Tour seasons, i.e. since LIV Golf’s inception. The golfer is currently ranked third on that all-time list, behind Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Scottie Scheffler's stance on LIV Golf and its players

Ad

The rumors linking Scottie Scheffler to LIV Golf surfaced after a report from Golf Digest claimed that the breakaway tour was in talks with two recent PGA Tour winners. While the report didn’t name any player, it stated that representatives of the said golfers were in discussions with the breakaway tour officials.

This comes exactly three years after the Saud-backed series signed big-name PGA Tour players like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka for reported nine figure sums. However, Scheffler remains a longshot in the discussion as the golfer has openly called out the circuit and its players for the current state of golf.

Ad

The two-time Masters champion, speaking after his PGA Championship victory at Quail Hollow, said the LIV players were responsible for reuniting the fractured tours and not PGA Tour players like him.

Speaking in a presser in May, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“I have said it a few times this year. If you want to figure out what's going to happen in the game of golf, go to the other tour and ask those guys… I'm still here playing the PGA Tour. We had a tour where we all played together, and the guys that left, it's their responsibility I think to bring the tours back together. Go see where they're playing this week and ask them.”

Interestingly, speaking on a pre-Masters conference call with global golf media, Scottie Scheffler had claimed that he “definitely miss the competition” from “some pretty good players” on LIV Golf. However, he showed no interest in making the move to join the other side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More