“You have a chance” - Wesley Bryan predicts his YouTuber brother could compete win on the PGA Tour

Wesley Bryan's brother George is all set to make his PGA Tour debut at this week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The tournament will start on Thursday, November 9 and will have its finale on Sunday, November 12.

The Bryan brothers have a YouTube channel and are very popular among fans. George earned a spot at this week's PGA Tour event on a sponsor exemption and his brother believes he has the potential to win his maiden PGA Tour title as a debutant on the Tour.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Wesley spoke about his brother in a press conference. He said (via Golf Magic):

"I don't think it sounds silly at all because I watch you play and it is tremendously more talented -- it's not a knock on a lot of the people in the field this week, but tremendously more talented than the vast majority of the field that's teeing it up this week. So I don't feel like it's a stretch to say that you have a chance to compete and win as a YouTuber."

George also opened up about his debut. He said:

"Like my game is good and so I know like even just like through a few weeks ago, a month ago it would have been like okay, if I just made the cut or if I just play OK. But now it's like I'm playing good, so it's like, man, what about top-10 to get into next week, which sounds silly because I make YouTube videos for a living, but like the game's been that good in tournaments."

Having turned pro in 2012, Wesley Bryan has won four tournaments so far. He will be playing for his second PGA Tour victory this week.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds

According to SI, Adam Scott has the best chance to win the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship with odds of +1600. Thomas Detry is another golfer who can possibly win this week.

The field of the PGA Tour tournament also features Akshay Bhatia, Luke List, Ben Griffin, and Alex Noren. They are also in good form and can clinch the trophy.

Below are the odds for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship as per SI:

Adam Scott +1600

Alex Noren +1800

Alex Smalley +1800

Brendon Todd +1800

Thomas Detry +1800

Akshay Bhatia +2000

Lucas Herbert +2000

Ben Griffin +2200

Lucas Glover +2200

Taylor Pendrith +2200

Luke List +2500

Doug Ghim +3000

Mark Hubbard +3000

Nick Hardy +3300

Davis Riley +3500

Dylan Wu +4500

Ryan Palmer +4500

Brandon Wu +5000

Peter Kuest +5000

Vince Whaley +5000

Zecheng Dou +5000

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will take place at the Port Royal Golf Course. It has a purse of $6.5 million.

The tournament was started in 2019 and it would be the fifth edition. Brendon Todd won the inaugural edition followed by Brian Gay, who defeated Wyndham Clark to win in 2020 in a playoff.

Lucas Herbert won the trophy in 2021 and Seamus Power is the defending champion this year.