Justin Thomas praised PGA Tour golfers Adam Schenk and Eric Cole for their consistent performances in 2023. Thomas believed Schenk and Cole were an inspiration for aspiring golfers.
Cole and Schenk were the only golfers who began the season outside of the top 150 in the FedEx Cup standings, reached the top 50, and participated in the FedEx Cup playoffs—something Thomas was unable to do.
In a recent interview, Justin Thomas spoke about the rising PGA Tour golfers and said (per Mirror.co.uk):
"If you would have put us (Thomas, Cole, and Schenk) side by side at the beginning of the year and said, ‘Who is going to do what?’ ... you know what I’m saying? But that’s the way I think so many people look at it. It’s like, ‘Well, they are going to play in all these events.’ Or you can look at it like Adam Schenk did and say, ‘I’m going to play my way into those events.’ Eric Cole, ‘I’m going to play my way into those events.’
"Golf is a funky game. Doesn’t matter how good of a player, any accomplishments you’ve had. You can have an off year and miss the playoffs just like I did. Everybody has got to work hard and you have to earn it," he added.
Thomas arguably did not enjoy the best year in 2023. He struggled with his game throughout the season, and missed the cut in seven PGA Tour events. He did not qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs either.
Nevertheless, Thomas was the captain's pick for the Ryder Cup, despite his poor play. However, the golf community criticized the decision.
Eric Cole's performance in 2023
Eric Cole had an amazing season in 2023. Despite missing the cut in six tournaments this season, he finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup playoffs and competed at the St. Jude and BMW Championships.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Eric Cole played in 2023:
- Sony Open in Hawaii: T61
- The American Express: T36
- Farmers Insurance Open: CUT
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T15
- The Honda Classic: P2
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT
- THE PLAYERS Championship: T27
- Valspar Championship: CUT
- Valero Texas Open: T39
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: T5
- Wells Fargo Championship: CUT
- AT&T Byron Nelson: T23
- PGA Championship: T15
- Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T24
- RBC Canadian Open: T6
- U.S. Open: T39
- Travelers Championship: T24
- John Deere Classic: T42
- Genesis Scottish Open: T60
- 3M Open: T30
- Wyndham Championship: T14
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: T31
- BMW Championship: T25
- Fortinet Championship: 4
- Sanderson Farms Championship: T35
- Shriners Children's Open: T3
- ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T2
- The RSM Classic: T3
Adam Schenk's performance in 2023
Having started the year with a T67 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Schenk enjoyed a successful season in 2023. He had seven Top-10 finishes and also competed in the FedEx Cup playoff.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Adam Schenk played in 2023:
- Sony Open in Hawaii: T67
- The American Express: CUT
- Farmers Insurance Open: T20
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T37
- WM Phoenix Open: T23
- The Genesis Invitational: T50
- The Honda Classic: T42
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T31
- THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT
- Valspar Championship: 2
- Valero Texas Open: CUT
- RBC Heritage: T31
- Wells Fargo Championship: CUT
- AT&T Byron Nelson: CUT
- PGA Championship: CUT
- Charles Schwab Challenge: P2
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T7
- U.S. Open: CUT
- Travelers Championship: CUT
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: 7
- John Deere Classic: T4
- The Open Championship: CUT
- Wyndham Championship: T64
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: T6
- BMW Championship: T34
- TOUR Championship: T9
- Shriners Children's Open: CUT
- ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T51
- The RSM Classic: T19