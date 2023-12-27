Justin Thomas praised PGA Tour golfers Adam Schenk and Eric Cole for their consistent performances in 2023. Thomas believed Schenk and Cole were an inspiration for aspiring golfers.

Cole and Schenk were the only golfers who began the season outside of the top 150 in the FedEx Cup standings, reached the top 50, and participated in the FedEx Cup playoffs—something Thomas was unable to do.

In a recent interview, Justin Thomas spoke about the rising PGA Tour golfers and said (per Mirror.co.uk):

"If you would have put us (Thomas, Cole, and Schenk) side by side at the beginning of the year and said, ‘Who is going to do what?’ ... you know what I’m saying? But that’s the way I think so many people look at it. It’s like, ‘Well, they are going to play in all these events.’ Or you can look at it like Adam Schenk did and say, ‘I’m going to play my way into those events.’ Eric Cole, ‘I’m going to play my way into those events.’

"Golf is a funky game. Doesn’t matter how good of a player, any accomplishments you’ve had. You can have an off year and miss the playoffs just like I did. Everybody has got to work hard and you have to earn it," he added.

Thomas arguably did not enjoy the best year in 2023. He struggled with his game throughout the season, and missed the cut in seven PGA Tour events. He did not qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs either.

Nevertheless, Thomas was the captain's pick for the Ryder Cup, despite his poor play. However, the golf community criticized the decision.

Eric Cole's performance in 2023

Eric Cole had an amazing season in 2023. Despite missing the cut in six tournaments this season, he finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup playoffs and competed at the St. Jude and BMW Championships.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Eric Cole played in 2023:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T61

The American Express: T36

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T15

The Honda Classic: P2

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship: T27

Valspar Championship: CUT

Valero Texas Open: T39

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T5

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

AT&T Byron Nelson: T23

PGA Championship: T15

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T24

RBC Canadian Open: T6

U.S. Open: T39

Travelers Championship: T24

John Deere Classic: T42

Genesis Scottish Open: T60

3M Open: T30

Wyndham Championship: T14

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T31

BMW Championship: T25

Fortinet Championship: 4

Sanderson Farms Championship: T35

Shriners Children's Open: T3

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T2

The RSM Classic: T3

Adam Schenk's performance in 2023

Having started the year with a T67 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Schenk enjoyed a successful season in 2023. He had seven Top-10 finishes and also competed in the FedEx Cup playoff.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Adam Schenk played in 2023:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T67

The American Express: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: T20

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T37

WM Phoenix Open: T23

The Genesis Invitational: T50

The Honda Classic: T42

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T31

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

Valspar Championship: 2

Valero Texas Open: CUT

RBC Heritage: T31

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

AT&T Byron Nelson: CUT

PGA Championship: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge: P2

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T7

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: 7

John Deere Classic: T4

The Open Championship: CUT

Wyndham Championship: T64

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T6

BMW Championship: T34

TOUR Championship: T9

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T51

The RSM Classic: T19