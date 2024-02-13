“You’ll look better than you do now” – Tiger Woods ‘roasts’ Barstool’s Riggs at the Sun Day Red launch event

Tiger Woods didn't shy away from teasing Barstool's Riggs during the launch event of his clothing line, Sun Day Red, on Monday, February 12.

Months after terminating his nearly three-decade association with Nike, Woods announced the launch of his sporting wear brand, Sun Day Red, in partnership with equipment manufacturing giant TaylorMade Golf. The launch event took place on Monday at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades, California.

During the launch event, the 48-year-old golfer took a few questions from the reporters. One of the questions was from Riggs of Barstool Sports, who asked if Sun Day Red would help him hit the golf ball further. For a non-serious question like this, Woods was ready with an equally sharp rebuttal.

"I wouldnt say necessariyly hit it further but you would look better than you do now," he responded.

After Woods took shots at Riggs, everyone in the room burst into laughter.

Expand Tweet

Earlier at the event, the 15-time Major champion said that it was the right time to launch. He said, as per ESPN:

"It's transitional. I'm no longer a kid anymore. Life changes, I have kids now, and this is an important part of transitioning into this part of my life, to have a product and a brand that I'm proud of."

The clothing line is named 'Sun Day Red' to commemorate Woods' rich legacy while sporting the red t-shirt. He revealed that he wore red in the final round because his mother believed it was his power color. Besides the brand's name, the logo features a tiger with 15 stripes, symbolizing the golfer's 15 Major championship wins.

Tiger Woods will make his Sun Day Red apparel debut this week at the Genesis Invitational, his first official event since the 2023 Masters. He hasn't played competitive golf since the PNC Championship in December.

Has Tiger Woods ever won the Genesis Invitational?

Tiger Woods has 82 wins on the PGA Tour, but none of them have come at the Riviera Country Club. He has made 15 starts at the Genesis Invitational but has never been able to win even once. The golf legend has missed just three cuts here and registered four top-10s, including two runner-up finishes.

Woods came closest to winning at Riviera in 1998, when the event was known as the Nissan Open. He entered the playoffs but lost to Billy Mayfair, who sank a birdie on the extra hole. The following year, he finished joint runner-up after losing to Ernie Els by two strokes.

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' performance at the Genesis Invitational over the years:

1992: CUT

1993: CUT

1997: T20

1998: P2

1999: T2

2000: T18

2001: T13

2003: T5

2004: T7

2005: T13

2006: W/D

2018: CUT

2019: T15

2020: 68

2023: T45