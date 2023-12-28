“You need to have passion for the game” - Ludvig Aberg on playing golf in the snow

Pro golfers are enjoying their time at home during the off-season, and Ludvig Aberg is no different. Just like his fellow competitors, Aberg is keeping rust at bay with occasional practice sessions, especially with the new season starting soon. However, the weather conditions are a little different for Aberg, who comes from snowy Sweden.

Living in Eslov, Sweden, the winters in Ludvig Aberg's home country are filled with snow. Regardless of the snowy conditions, Aberg has found a way to play golf. Aberg drives the ball even in the snow, comparing it to "sand in a bunker, but much lighter".

Speaking about his experience playing in the snow, Aberg said via the PGA Tour on X (formerly Twitter):

"It's not easy. You need to have a passion for the game. There's always some kid who can play all year round. You have got to be a little creative with your practice and with what you try to do."

Ludvig Aberg said that he often uses a broomstick to clean up the snow, after which he puts his tee in and drives the ball.

"When the snow is powdery you can always use a broomstick, so I always keep it in my bag and sweep off some snow here. The biggest challenge is probably to get the tee into the ground."

Aberg is gearing up for the 2024 season after a stellar first year on Tour as a pro during which he won the RSM Classic.

Ludvig Aberg gears up for action-packed 2024 golf season

The 24-year-old enjoyed quite a spectacular 2023 season after turning pro in June. Aberg's first pro victory came just a few months after his debut when he won the Omega European Masters in September. In November, he won his first PGA Tour tournament at the RSM Classic, winning by a margin of four strokes.

Aberg became the first golfer to be selected for the Ryder Cup without ever playing a Major championship. Captain Luke Donald picked Aberg for the European team after his performance at the Omega European Masters. Aberg delivered a spectacular performance at the Ryder Cup with a record of 2-2-0, beating Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka as he played alongside Viktor Hovland.

Needless to say, Aberg has caught the eye of the golf world and managed to impress. The expectations are high from the Swede, especially as he will play his first Major championship this year.