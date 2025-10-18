  • home icon
  • "You never know" - Rory McIlroy remains hopeful of winning DP World India Championship despite the odds being against him 

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Oct 18, 2025 23:06 GMT
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy clicked at the DP World India Championship 2025 [Image via Getty]

The 2025 season has been eventful for Rory McIlroy. This year, the Northern Irishman registered four professional victories, including a win at the Masters which also led to him completing his much-awaited career Grand Slam.

Furthermore, he also won the Ryder Cup with Team Europe which only adds to his resume. While McIlroy has many reason to celebrate, the golfer is looking to add another reason as he is aiming to win the DP World India Championship.

However, as per his own admission, the path to victory in New Delhi will be difficult for the 5-time Major winner. As per McIlroy, he's two strokes away from where he should have been after round 3. But, McIlroy remains hopeful as he outlined what he needs to do if he has to win.

Rory McIlroy said (via DP World Tour):

"Ummm, still quite a bit back depending on how the guys play the back nine. But, you know, I'd imagine that… I don't know if I can shoot a low one tomorrow and maybe post a score and see what happens. But, I'd say I'm probably like two shots too far behind to have a realistic chance. But, If I can shoot a low one tomorrow, post a score, then you never know." [0:00 onwards]
You can check what Rory McIlroy said in the video below:

Post round 3, Rory McIlroy is currently in 15th position on the leaderboard. In the third round , McIlroy scored five birdies and 1 bogey. While 2 birdies came on the front nine, the remaining 3 birdies and 1 bogey were scored on the back nine.

What time will Rory McIlroy tee off in Round 4 of the DP World India Championship?

In Round 4 of the DP World India Championship, Rory McIlroy will tee off at 10:55 AM local time. He will be paired with Bernd Wiesberger. Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for the final round that's taking place in India's capital:

  • 1: Jordan Gumberg (06:44 AM)
  • 2: Abhinav Lohan and Nicolai von Dellingshausen (06:50 AM)
  • 3: Gavin Green and Julien Guerrier (07:00 AM)
  • 4: Ross Fisher and Anirban Lahiri (07:10 AM)
  • 5: Rafa Cabrera Bello and Jack Senior (07:20 AM)
  • 6: Manuel Elvira and Yannik Paul (07:30 AM)
  • 7: Gregorio De Leo and Jason Scrivener (07:40 AM)
  • 8: Björn Åkesson and Fabrizio Zanotti (07:50 AM)
  • 9: Richard Sterne and Jacques Kruyswijk (08:00 AM)
  • 10: Hamish Brown and Shubhankar Sharma (08:15 AM)
  • 11: Darius van Driel and Adrian Otaegui (08:25 AM)
  • 12: Jordan Smith and Shiv Kapur (08:35 AM)
  • 13: Robin Williams and Casey Jarvis (08:45 AM)
  • 14: Pablo Larrazábal and Luke Donald (08:55 AM)
  • 15: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and Joel Girrbach (09:05 AM)
  • 16: Nacho Elvira and Ugo Coussaud (09:15 AM)
  • 17: Darren Fichardt and Eugenio Chacarra (09:25 AM)
  • 18: Andreas Halvorsen and Tom Vaillant (09:35 AM)
  • 19: David Ravetto and Ben Griffin (09:55 AM)
  • 20: Marcel Schneider and Jannik de Bruyn (10:05 AM)
  • 21: Frederic Lacroix and Dhruv Sheoran (10:15 AM)
  • 22: Martin Couvra and Andy Sullivan (10:25 AM)
  • 23: Zander Lombard and Marcus Armitage (10:35 AM)
  • 24: Freddy Schott and Joost Luiten (10:45 AM)
  • 25: Bernd Wiesberger and Rory McIlroy (10:55 AM)
  • 26: Andrea Pavan and Ben Schmidt (11:05 AM)
  • 27: Thriston Lawrence and Michael Kim (11:15 AM)
  • 28: Jorge Campillo and Jayden Schaper (11:30 AM)
  • 29: Dan Bradbury and Brandon Robinson Thompson (11:40 AM)
  • 30: Viktor Hovland and Brian Harman (11:50 AM)
  • 31: Alex Fitzpatrick and Daniel Hillier (12:00 PM)
  • 32: Jens Dantorp and Shane Lowry (12:10 PM)
  • 33: Tommy Fleetwood and Keita Nakajima (12:20 PM)
